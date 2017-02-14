Exact Sciences moves forward with groundbreaking technology

Success Stories | Madison Region Economic Partnership (MADREP)

by

February 14, 2017, 11:49 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/wisconsinbiz/exact-sciences-moves-forward-with-groundbreaking-technology/

One of the top performers in Madison’s bioscience community is Exact Sciences, a company that developed a leading-edge technology for detecting colon cancer in its early, most curable stages.

As a small biotech firm in Boston in the late 1990s, Exact Sciences struggled for 14 years to develop a non-invasive colon cancer screening test. In April 2009 the company overhauled its leadership and moved to Madison. A partnership with Mayo Clinic accelerated the development of Cologuard, the first at-home, noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colon cancer.

Madison-based Exact Sciences developed the first-of-its-kind non-invasive colon cancer screening test.

Madison-based Exact Sciences developed the first-of-its-kind non-invasive colon cancer screening test.

In 2014, Cologuard was approved simultaneously by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) for the detection of colon cancer (92 percent sensitive across all four stages of cancer) and even pre-cancers (69 percent sensitive for detecting the polyps most likely to develop into cancer). These approvals made the test immediately available to millions of Medicare patients, with no out-of-pocket cost.

Since then Exact Sciences has experienced consistent quarterly business growth, completing 4,000, 11,000, 21,000 and 34,000 Cologuard tests between Q4 2014 and Q3 2015. To date more than 21,000 physicians have prescribed Cologuard to their patients. When the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s draft guidelines recently placed Cologuard in a new category of “alternative” screening tests for colorectal cancer, however, some concerns were expressed by Wall Street. The task force explained it had ranked Cologuard as an “alternative” method because there was “less mature evidence” compared to the “recommended” methods, such as the fecal immunochemical test (FIT), flexible sigmoidoscopy with annual FIT and colonoscopy.

“During the task force’s public-comment period, we requested clarity on the standing of Cologuard and outlined why it should be included as a recommended screening option,” said Kevin Conroy, president and CEO of Exact Sciences. “However, there is limited history of the task force significantly changing its perspective between
the release of draft and final guidelines.”

Over the past six years, Exact Sciences has grown from two employees to more than 700. These roles include research and development, manufacturing, technical and non-technical lab work, marketing and sales, customer care and billing. The company also built its own state-of-the-art laboratory in Madison that is capable of processing more than one million Cologuard tests annually.

Exact Sciences looks forward to continued growth. The company is exploring new ways of using its unique DNA-screening technology to detect other cancers as well. Its research teams have partnerships with Mayo Clinic to develop new tests for esophageal and pancreatic cancers and are working on a blood-based test for lung cancer.

Exact Sciences is also very interested in developing a corporate campus at the University of Wisconsin’s University Research Park
in Madison.

“This would be an excellent opportunity to continue benefitting from the UW System’s world-class talent, while engaging with the region’s top biotech companies in University Research Park,” said Conroy. “The diversity of our research and development functions also gives us the opportunity to hire from a range of skillsets across Wisconsin.”

One of the top performers in Madison’s bioscience community is Exact Sciences, a company that developed a leading-edge technology for detecting colon cancer in its early, most curable stages.

As a small biotech firm in Boston in the late 1990s, Exact Sciences struggled for 14 years to develop a non-invasive colon cancer screening test. In April 2009 the company overhauled its leadership and moved to Madison. A partnership with Mayo Clinic accelerated the development of Cologuard, the first at-home, noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colon cancer.

Madison-based Exact Sciences developed the first-of-its-kind non-invasive colon cancer screening test.

Madison-based Exact Sciences developed the first-of-its-kind non-invasive colon cancer screening test.

In 2014, Cologuard was approved simultaneously by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) for the detection of colon cancer (92 percent sensitive across all four stages of cancer) and even pre-cancers (69 percent sensitive for detecting the polyps most likely to develop into cancer). These approvals made the test immediately available to millions of Medicare patients, with no out-of-pocket cost.

Since then Exact Sciences has experienced consistent quarterly business growth, completing 4,000, 11,000, 21,000 and 34,000 Cologuard tests between Q4 2014 and Q3 2015. To date more than 21,000 physicians have prescribed Cologuard to their patients. When the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s draft guidelines recently placed Cologuard in a new category of “alternative” screening tests for colorectal cancer, however, some concerns were expressed by Wall Street. The task force explained it had ranked Cologuard as an “alternative” method because there was “less mature evidence” compared to the “recommended” methods, such as the fecal immunochemical test (FIT), flexible sigmoidoscopy with annual FIT and colonoscopy.

“During the task force’s public-comment period, we requested clarity on the standing of Cologuard and outlined why it should be included as a recommended screening option,” said Kevin Conroy, president and CEO of Exact Sciences. “However, there is limited history of the task force significantly changing its perspective between
the release of draft and final guidelines.”

Over the past six years, Exact Sciences has grown from two employees to more than 700. These roles include research and development, manufacturing, technical and non-technical lab work, marketing and sales, customer care and billing. The company also built its own state-of-the-art laboratory in Madison that is capable of processing more than one million Cologuard tests annually.

Exact Sciences looks forward to continued growth. The company is exploring new ways of using its unique DNA-screening technology to detect other cancers as well. Its research teams have partnerships with Mayo Clinic to develop new tests for esophageal and pancreatic cancers and are working on a blood-based test for lung cancer.

Exact Sciences is also very interested in developing a corporate campus at the University of Wisconsin’s University Research Park
in Madison.

“This would be an excellent opportunity to continue benefitting from the UW System’s world-class talent, while engaging with the region’s top biotech companies in University Research Park,” said Conroy. “The diversity of our research and development functions also gives us the opportunity to hire from a range of skillsets across Wisconsin.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm