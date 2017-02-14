Economic Development Organizations Directory

February 14, 2017, 1:02 PM

7 Rivers Alliance

LaCrosse  •608-787-8777  •7riversalliance.com
Lisa Herr, Executive Director  •lisa@7riversalliance.com

Buffalo County Rural Economic Development Corporation
608-685-6256  •mwt.net/~cduley/
Carl Duley, Agriculture Agent UWEX  •cduley@mwt.net

Juneau County Economic Development Corporation
Camp Douglas  •608-427-2070  •juneaucounty.com
Terry Whipple, Director  •jcedctw@mwt.net

LaCrosse Area Development Corporation
LaCrosse  •608-784-5488  •co.la-crosse.wi.us
Brian Fukuda, Community Development Specialist  •bfukuda@lacrossecounty.org

LaCrosse Chamber of Commerce
LaCrosse  •608-784-4880  •lacrossechamber.com
Vicki Markussen, Executive Director  •vicki@lacrossechamber.com

Go Monroe County Wisconsin
Sparta  •608-269-8722  •co.monroe.wi.us
Randall Larson, ED Planner  •mcclerk@co.monroe.wi.us

Trempealeau County
Whitehall  •715-538-2311  •tremplocounty.com
Patricia Malone, UW Extension  •patricia.malone@ces.uwex.edu

Vernon County Economic Development Association
Viroqua  •608-637-5396  •veda-wi.org
Sue Noble, Executive Director  •snoble@veda-wi.org

Centergy

Wausau  •715-843-9563  •centergy.net
Steve Smith, Interim Executive Director  •ssmith@centergy.net

Adams County Rural & Industrial Development Commission
Friendship  •608-339-6945  •adamscountywi.com
Daric Smith  •economicdevelopment@adamscountywi.com

Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation
Merrill  •715-536-0383  •co.lincoln.wi.us
Ken Maule, Director  •kmaule@co.lincoln.wi.us

Marathon County Development Corporation
Wausau  •715-848-5954  •mcdevco.org
Todd Kuckkahn, Executive Director  •tkuckkah@portagecountybiz.com

Portage County Economic Development Corporation
Stevens Point  •715-344-1940  •portagecountybiz.com
Lori Dehlinger, Executive Director  •ldehling@portagecountybiz.com

City of Wisconsin Rapids Economic Development Board
Wisconsin Rapids  •715-421-8225  •wirapids.org
Adam Tegen, Director  •ategen@wirapids.org

Heart of WI Chamber of Commerce (Wood Co.)
Wisconsin Rapids  •715-423-1830  •wisconsinrapidschamber.com
Melissa Reichert, President  •president@wisconsinrapidschamber.com

Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Marshfield  •715-384-3454  •marshfieldchamber.com
Scott Larson, Executive Director  •scottlarson@marshfieldchamber.com

City of Marshfield Economic Development Board
Marshfield  •715-486-2074  •ci.marshfield.wi.us
Jason Angell, Director  •Jason.angell@ci.marshfield.wi.us

Grow North

Rhinelander  •715-365-4468  •grownorth.org
Angi Schreiber, Executive Director  •grownorthed@gmail.com

Florence County Economic Development (FCEDC)
715-528-3294  •exploreflorencecounty.com
Wendy Gehlhoff, Director  •wgehlhoff@co.florence.wi.us

Forest County Economic Development Partnership
Crandon  •715-478-6069  •forestcountywibusiness.com
Jim Schuessler, Executive Director  •director@forestcountywibusiness.com

Langlade County Economic Development Corporation
Antigo  •715-623-5123  •co.langlade.wi.us
Angela Close, Executive Director  •aclose@co.langlade.wi.us

Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation
Merrill  •715-539-1024  •lincolncountyedc.org
Jack Sroka, Executive Director  •jsroka@co.lincoln.wi.us

Marinette County Association for Business & Industry
715-732-7421  •mcabi.com
Ann Hartnell, Executive Director  •ahartnell@mcabi.com

Northwoods NiiJii Enterprise Community, Inc
Lac Du Flambeau  •715-588-4250  •niijii.org
Patricia O’Neil, Executive Director  •poneil@niijii.org

Oconto County Economic Development Corporation
920-834-6969  •ocontocounty.org/economic-development
Paul Ehrfurth, Executive Director  •pehrfurth@ocontocounty.org

Oneida County Economic Development Corporation
Rhinelander  •715-369-9110  •ocedc.org
Roger Luce, Executive Director  •r.luce@ocedc.org

Vilas County Economic Development Corporation
Eagle River  •715-480-4100  •vilascountyedc.org
Kenneth Stubbe, Executive Director  •vilasedc@yahoo.com

Madison Region ED Partnership (formerly Thrive)

Madison  •608-443-1955  •madisonregion.org
Paul Jadin, Executive Director  •pjadin@madisonregion.org

Columbia County Economic Development Corporation
Portage  •608-742-6161  •ccedc.com
Nancy Elsing, Executive Director  •nancyre@frontier.com

Dane County Economic Development
Madison  •608-266-4270  •dane-econdev.org
David Phillips, Director  •phillips.dave@countyofdane.com

Dodge County Economic Development Corporation
Juneau  •920-386-3710  •co.dodge.wi.us
Dean Perlick, Manager of Planning and ED  •dperlick@co.dodge.wi.us

Iowa County Economic Development Corporation
Dodgeville  •608-341-6797  •iowacountyedc.org
Anna Schramke, Executive Director  •iced@iowacounty.org

Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation
Jefferson  •920-674-8710  •jeffersoncountywi.gov
Genevieve Coady, Executive Director  •genevievec@jcedc.net

Rock County Development Alliance
Janesville  •608-757-5598  •co.rock.wi.us
Colin Byrnes, Director  •

Sauk County Development Corporation
Baraboo  •608-355-2084  •scdc.com
Keri Olson, Interim Organizational Facilitator  •kolson@co.sauk.wi.us

Momentum West

Eau Claire  •715-874-4673  •momentumwest.com
Steve Jahn, Executive Director  •steve@momentumwest.org

Barron County Economic Development Corporation
Barron  •715-637-6871  •barroncounty.com
Dave Armstrong, Ecoonomic Development Director  •bcedc@co.barron.wi.us

Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation
Chippewa Falls  •715-723-7150  •chippewa-wi.com
Charlie Walker, Executive Director  •ccedc@chippewa-wi.com

Clark County Economic Development Corporation
Greenwood  •715-255-9100  •clark-cty-wi.org
Sheila Nyberg, Executive Director  •sheila@clark-cty-wi.org

Dunn County Economic Development Corporation
Menomonie  •715-232-4009  •dunnedc.com
Eric Turner, Director  •director@dunnedc.com

Eau Claire County Economic Development Corporation
Eau Claire  •715-834-0070  •eauclaire-wi.com
Luke Hanson, Executive Director  •Luke.Hanson@eauclaire-wi.com

Pepin County Economic Development Corporation
Durand  •715-672-5709  •co.pepin.wi.us
Jacki Drier, Economic Development  •jdrier@co.pepin.wi.us

Pierce County Economic Development Corporation
River Falls  •715-425-3881  •pcedc.com
Paul Schwebach, Executive Director  •paul@pcedc.com

Polk County Economic Development Corporation
Centuria  •715-405-7655  •polkcountyedc.com
Steve Healy, Executive Director  •steve.healy@polkcountyedc.com

Rusk County Economic Development Corporation
Ladysmith  •715-532-2257  •inruskcounty.com
Andy Albarado, Director  •aalbarado@ruskcountywi.us

St Croix County Economic Development Corporation
Hudson  •715-381-4383  •stcroixedc.com
William Rubin, Executive Director  •bill@stcroixedc.com

Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee  •414-287-4100  •mke7.com
Pat O’Brien, Executive Director  •pobrien@mdc.mmac.org

Kenosha Area Business Alliance
Kenosha  •262-605-1100  •kaba.org
Todd Battle, President  •tbattle@kaba.org

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
Milwaukee  •414-287-4100  •mmac.org
Tim Sheehy  •tsheehy@mmac.org

Milwaukee County Economic Development Corporation
Milwaukee  •(414) 278-4185  •county.milwaukee.gov/mced
James Tarantino, Economic Development Director    james.tarantino@milwaukeecountywi.gov

Ozaukee County Economic Development
Port Washington  •262-238-7730  •ozaukee.wi.us
Kathleen Cady Schilling,  •kschilling@co.ozaukee.wi.us

Racine County Economic Development Corporation
Sturtevant  •262-898-7424  •racinecountyedc.org
Laura Million, Business Resource Manager  •lmillion@racinecountyedc.org

Walworth County Economic Development Alliance
Elkhorn  •262-741-8134  •walworthbusiness.com
Derek D’Auria, Executive Director  •derek@walworthbusiness.com

Washington County Economic Development Corporation
West Bend  •262-335-5769  •edwc.org
Christian Tscheschlok, Executive Director  •tscheschlok@edwc.org

Waukesha County Economic Develoment Corporation
Pewaukee  •262-695-7901  •wctc.edu
Bill Mitchell, Executive Director  •bmitchell@wctc.edu

The New North

Green Bay  •920-336-3860  •thenewnorth.com
Jerry Murphy, Executive Director  •jmurphy@thenewnorth.com

Advance Brown County (Greater Green Bay Chamber)
Green Bay  •920-496-2113  •titletown.org
Peter Zaehringer, VP Economic Development  •pzaehringer@titletown.org

Calumet  County Economic Development Corporation
Chilton  •920-849-1493  •co.calumet.wi.us
Dena Mooney, County Planner  •mooney.dena@co.calumet.wi.us

Door County Economic Development Corporation
Sturgeon Bay  •920-743-3113  •doorcountybusiness.com
Bill Chaudoir, Executive Director  •bill@doorcountybusiness.com

Florence County Economic Development Commission
Florence  •715-528-3294  •co.florence.wi.us
Wendy Gehlhoff, Director  •wgehlhoff@co.florence.wi.us

Fond du Lac County Economic Development Corporation
Fond du Lac  •920-929-2063  •fcedc.com
Steve Jenkins, President  •steve@FutureFC.com

Tri-County Regional Economic Development Corporation
Neshkoro  •920-382-0963  •tcredc.org
Bill Wheeler, Executive Director  •bwheeler@tcredc.org

Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation
Algoma  •920-255-1661  •kcedc.org
Jennifer Brown, Executive Director  •brownjk@kcedc.org

Progress Lakeshore (Manitowoc County)
Manitowoc  •920.482.0540  •progresslakeshore.org
Peter Wills, Executive Director  •peter@progresslakeshore.org

Marinette County Economic Development Corporation
Marinette  •715-732-7421  •marinettecounty.com
Ann Hartnell, Executive Director  •ahartnell@mcabi.com

Menominee County Economic Development
Keshena  •715-799-6226, x5713  •menominee.uwex.edu/community-development
Jennifer Gauthier  •jennifer.gauthier@ces.uwex.edu

Oconto  County Economic Development Corporation
Oconto  •920-834-6969  •ocontocounty.org
Paul Ehrfurth, Executive Director  •pehrfurth@ocontocounty.org

Outagamie County. Fox Cities EDC.
Appleton  •920-832-5255  •foxcitiesregionalpartnership.com
Manny Vasquez, Vice President  •Manny@foxcitiesregionalpartnership.com

Shawano County Economic Development Corporation
Shawano  •715-526-5839  •shawanoecondev.org
Dennis Heling, Executive Director  •scepi@frontiernet.net

Sheboygan  County Economic Development Corporation
Sheboygan  •920-452-2479  •sheboygancountyedc.com
Dane Checolinski, Director  •checolinski@sheboygancountyedc.com

Waupaca County Economic Development Corporation
New London  •920-982-1582  •wcedc.org
David Thiel, Executive Director  •wcedc@charter.net

City of Oshkosh (Winnebago Co)
Oshkosh  •920-236-5055  •ci.oshkosh.wi.us
Kelly Nieforth, Economic Development Specialist  •knieforth@ci.oshkosh.wi.us

Prosperity Southwest
608-822-3501  •prosperitysouthwest.com
Ron Brisbois, President  •gcedc@grantcounty.org

Crawford County Economic Development Corporation
Prairie du Chien  •608-326-0234  •crawfordcountyedc.org

Grant County Economic Development Corporation
Fennimore  •608-822-3501  •grantcounty.org
Ron Brisbois, Executive Director  •gcedc@grantcounty.org

Green County Wisconsin Development Corporation
Monroe  •608-328-9452  •greencountyedc.com
Michael Johnson, Executive Director  •gcdc@tds.net

Lafayette Development Corporation
Darlington  •608-776-8080  •fudevpro.com
Ken Harwood, Executive Director  •ken@futurelafayette.com

Visions Northwest

Spooner  •715-635-2197  •nwrpc.com
Sheldon Johnson, Executive Director  •sjohnson@nwrpc.com

Ashland County Economic Development Corporation
Ashland  •715-682-8344  •ashlandareadevelopment.org
Dale Kupczyk, Executive Director  •dkupczyk@ashlandareadevelompent.org

Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation
Washburn  •715-209-4589  •bayfieldcountyedc.com
Scottie Sandstrom, Executive Director  •scottie@bayfieldcountyedc.com

Burnett County Economic Development Corporation
Siren  •715-349-2979  •burnett.uwex.edu
Mike Kornmann, Community Development  •mike.kornmann@ces.uwex.edu

The Development Association (Douglas Co)
Superior  •715-392-4749  •developmentassociation.com
Jim Ceaesar, Executive Director  •jim@wegrowbiz.org

Iron County Economic Development Corporation
Hurley  •715-561-2922  •ironcountywi.com
Kelly Klein, Director  •kelly@ironcountywi.com

Price County Economic Development Corporiation
Phillips  •715-744-4700  •co.price.wi.us
Bob Kopisch, Chair  •chairperson@co.price.wi.us

Rusk County Development
(715) 532-2257  •inruskcounty.com
Andy Albarado  •aalbarado@ruskcountywi.us

Sawyer County Development Corporation
Hayward  •715-634-7226  •scdc.us
Ariga Grigoryan  •ariga.grigoryan@ces.uwex.edu

Taylor County Economic Development Corporation
Medford  •715-748-1400  •co.taylor.wi.us
Michelle Grimm  •michelle.grimm@ces.uwex.edu

Washburn County Economic Development Corporation
Spooner  •715-635-8242  •washburncodevelopment.com
Teresa Stein, Director  •washburncodvcp@centurytel.com

