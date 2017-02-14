Economic Development Organizations Directory

7 Rivers Alliance
LaCrosse •608-787-8777 •7riversalliance.com
Lisa Herr, Executive Director •lisa@7riversalliance.com
Buffalo County Rural Economic Development Corporation
608-685-6256 •mwt.net/~cduley/
Carl Duley, Agriculture Agent UWEX •cduley@mwt.net
Juneau County Economic Development Corporation
Camp Douglas •608-427-2070 •juneaucounty.com
Terry Whipple, Director •jcedctw@mwt.net
LaCrosse Area Development Corporation
LaCrosse •608-784-5488 •co.la-crosse.wi.us
Brian Fukuda, Community Development Specialist •bfukuda@lacrossecounty.org
LaCrosse Chamber of Commerce
LaCrosse •608-784-4880 •lacrossechamber.com
Vicki Markussen, Executive Director •vicki@lacrossechamber.com
Go Monroe County Wisconsin
Sparta •608-269-8722 •co.monroe.wi.us
Randall Larson, ED Planner •mcclerk@co.monroe.wi.us
Trempealeau County
Whitehall •715-538-2311 •tremplocounty.com
Patricia Malone, UW Extension •patricia.malone@ces.uwex.edu
Vernon County Economic Development Association
Viroqua •608-637-5396 •veda-wi.org
Sue Noble, Executive Director •snoble@veda-wi.org
Centergy
Wausau •715-843-9563 •centergy.net
Steve Smith, Interim Executive Director •ssmith@centergy.net
Adams County Rural & Industrial Development Commission
Friendship •608-339-6945 •adamscountywi.com
Daric Smith •economicdevelopment@adamscountywi.com
Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation
Merrill •715-536-0383 •co.lincoln.wi.us
Ken Maule, Director •kmaule@co.lincoln.wi.us
Marathon County Development Corporation
Wausau •715-848-5954 •mcdevco.org
Todd Kuckkahn, Executive Director •tkuckkah@portagecountybiz.com
Portage County Economic Development Corporation
Stevens Point •715-344-1940 •portagecountybiz.com
Lori Dehlinger, Executive Director •ldehling@portagecountybiz.com
City of Wisconsin Rapids Economic Development Board
Wisconsin Rapids •715-421-8225 •wirapids.org
Adam Tegen, Director •ategen@wirapids.org
Heart of WI Chamber of Commerce (Wood Co.)
Wisconsin Rapids •715-423-1830 •wisconsinrapidschamber.com
Melissa Reichert, President •president@wisconsinrapidschamber.com
Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Marshfield •715-384-3454 •marshfieldchamber.com
Scott Larson, Executive Director •scottlarson@marshfieldchamber.com
City of Marshfield Economic Development Board
Marshfield •715-486-2074 •ci.marshfield.wi.us
Jason Angell, Director •Jason.angell@ci.marshfield.wi.us
Grow North
Rhinelander •715-365-4468 •grownorth.org
Angi Schreiber, Executive Director •grownorthed@gmail.com
Florence County Economic Development (FCEDC)
715-528-3294 •exploreflorencecounty.com
Wendy Gehlhoff, Director •wgehlhoff@co.florence.wi.us
Forest County Economic Development Partnership
Crandon •715-478-6069 •forestcountywibusiness.com
Jim Schuessler, Executive Director •director@forestcountywibusiness.com
Langlade County Economic Development Corporation
Antigo •715-623-5123 •co.langlade.wi.us
Angela Close, Executive Director •aclose@co.langlade.wi.us
Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation
Merrill •715-539-1024 •lincolncountyedc.org
Jack Sroka, Executive Director •jsroka@co.lincoln.wi.us
Marinette County Association for Business & Industry
715-732-7421 •mcabi.com
Ann Hartnell, Executive Director •ahartnell@mcabi.com
Northwoods NiiJii Enterprise Community, Inc
Lac Du Flambeau •715-588-4250 •niijii.org
Patricia O’Neil, Executive Director •poneil@niijii.org
Oconto County Economic Development Corporation
920-834-6969 •ocontocounty.org/economic-development
Paul Ehrfurth, Executive Director •pehrfurth@ocontocounty.org
Oneida County Economic Development Corporation
Rhinelander •715-369-9110 •ocedc.org
Roger Luce, Executive Director •r.luce@ocedc.org
Vilas County Economic Development Corporation
Eagle River •715-480-4100 •vilascountyedc.org
Kenneth Stubbe, Executive Director •vilasedc@yahoo.com
Madison Region ED Partnership (formerly Thrive)
Madison •608-443-1955 •madisonregion.org
Paul Jadin, Executive Director •pjadin@madisonregion.org
Columbia County Economic Development Corporation
Portage •608-742-6161 •ccedc.com
Nancy Elsing, Executive Director •nancyre@frontier.com
Dane County Economic Development
Madison •608-266-4270 •dane-econdev.org
David Phillips, Director •phillips.dave@countyofdane.com
Dodge County Economic Development Corporation
Juneau •920-386-3710 •co.dodge.wi.us
Dean Perlick, Manager of Planning and ED •dperlick@co.dodge.wi.us
Iowa County Economic Development Corporation
Dodgeville •608-341-6797 •iowacountyedc.org
Anna Schramke, Executive Director •iced@iowacounty.org
Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation
Jefferson •920-674-8710 •jeffersoncountywi.gov
Genevieve Coady, Executive Director •genevievec@jcedc.net
Rock County Development Alliance
Janesville •608-757-5598 •co.rock.wi.us
Colin Byrnes, Director •
Sauk County Development Corporation
Baraboo •608-355-2084 •scdc.com
Keri Olson, Interim Organizational Facilitator •kolson@co.sauk.wi.us
Momentum West
Eau Claire •715-874-4673 •momentumwest.com
Steve Jahn, Executive Director •steve@momentumwest.org
Barron County Economic Development Corporation
Barron •715-637-6871 •barroncounty.com
Dave Armstrong, Ecoonomic Development Director •bcedc@co.barron.wi.us
Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation
Chippewa Falls •715-723-7150 •chippewa-wi.com
Charlie Walker, Executive Director •ccedc@chippewa-wi.com
Clark County Economic Development Corporation
Greenwood •715-255-9100 •clark-cty-wi.org
Sheila Nyberg, Executive Director •sheila@clark-cty-wi.org
Dunn County Economic Development Corporation
Menomonie •715-232-4009 •dunnedc.com
Eric Turner, Director •director@dunnedc.com
Eau Claire County Economic Development Corporation
Eau Claire •715-834-0070 •eauclaire-wi.com
Luke Hanson, Executive Director •Luke.Hanson@eauclaire-wi.com
Pepin County Economic Development Corporation
Durand •715-672-5709 •co.pepin.wi.us
Jacki Drier, Economic Development •jdrier@co.pepin.wi.us
Pierce County Economic Development Corporation
River Falls •715-425-3881 •pcedc.com
Paul Schwebach, Executive Director •paul@pcedc.com
Polk County Economic Development Corporation
Centuria •715-405-7655 •polkcountyedc.com
Steve Healy, Executive Director •steve.healy@polkcountyedc.com
Rusk County Economic Development Corporation
Ladysmith •715-532-2257 •inruskcounty.com
Andy Albarado, Director •aalbarado@ruskcountywi.us
St Croix County Economic Development Corporation
Hudson •715-381-4383 •stcroixedc.com
William Rubin, Executive Director •bill@stcroixedc.com
Milwaukee 7
Milwaukee •414-287-4100 •mke7.com
Pat O’Brien, Executive Director •pobrien@mdc.mmac.org
Kenosha Area Business Alliance
Kenosha •262-605-1100 •kaba.org
Todd Battle, President •tbattle@kaba.org
Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
Milwaukee •414-287-4100 •mmac.org
Tim Sheehy •tsheehy@mmac.org
Milwaukee County Economic Development Corporation
Milwaukee •(414) 278-4185 •county.milwaukee.gov/mced
James Tarantino, Economic Development Director james.tarantino@milwaukeecountywi.gov
Ozaukee County Economic Development
Port Washington •262-238-7730 •ozaukee.wi.us
Kathleen Cady Schilling, •kschilling@co.ozaukee.wi.us
Racine County Economic Development Corporation
Sturtevant •262-898-7424 •racinecountyedc.org
Laura Million, Business Resource Manager •lmillion@racinecountyedc.org
Walworth County Economic Development Alliance
Elkhorn •262-741-8134 •walworthbusiness.com
Derek D’Auria, Executive Director •derek@walworthbusiness.com
Washington County Economic Development Corporation
West Bend •262-335-5769 •edwc.org
Christian Tscheschlok, Executive Director •tscheschlok@edwc.org
Waukesha County Economic Develoment Corporation
Pewaukee •262-695-7901 •wctc.edu
Bill Mitchell, Executive Director •bmitchell@wctc.edu
The New North
Green Bay •920-336-3860 •thenewnorth.com
Jerry Murphy, Executive Director •jmurphy@thenewnorth.com
Advance Brown County (Greater Green Bay Chamber)
Green Bay •920-496-2113 •titletown.org
Peter Zaehringer, VP Economic Development •pzaehringer@titletown.org
Calumet County Economic Development Corporation
Chilton •920-849-1493 •co.calumet.wi.us
Dena Mooney, County Planner •mooney.dena@co.calumet.wi.us
Door County Economic Development Corporation
Sturgeon Bay •920-743-3113 •doorcountybusiness.com
Bill Chaudoir, Executive Director •bill@doorcountybusiness.com
Florence County Economic Development Commission
Florence •715-528-3294 •co.florence.wi.us
Wendy Gehlhoff, Director •wgehlhoff@co.florence.wi.us
Fond du Lac County Economic Development Corporation
Fond du Lac •920-929-2063 •fcedc.com
Steve Jenkins, President •steve@FutureFC.com
Tri-County Regional Economic Development Corporation
Neshkoro •920-382-0963 •tcredc.org
Bill Wheeler, Executive Director •bwheeler@tcredc.org
Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation
Algoma •920-255-1661 •kcedc.org
Jennifer Brown, Executive Director •brownjk@kcedc.org
Progress Lakeshore (Manitowoc County)
Manitowoc •920.482.0540 •progresslakeshore.org
Peter Wills, Executive Director •peter@progresslakeshore.org
Marinette County Economic Development Corporation
Marinette •715-732-7421 •marinettecounty.com
Ann Hartnell, Executive Director •ahartnell@mcabi.com
Menominee County Economic Development
Keshena •715-799-6226, x5713 •menominee.uwex.edu/community-development
Jennifer Gauthier •jennifer.gauthier@ces.uwex.edu
Oconto County Economic Development Corporation
Oconto •920-834-6969 •ocontocounty.org
Paul Ehrfurth, Executive Director •pehrfurth@ocontocounty.org
Outagamie County. Fox Cities EDC.
Appleton •920-832-5255 •foxcitiesregionalpartnership.com
Manny Vasquez, Vice President •Manny@foxcitiesregionalpartnership.com
Shawano County Economic Development Corporation
Shawano •715-526-5839 •shawanoecondev.org
Dennis Heling, Executive Director •scepi@frontiernet.net
Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation
Sheboygan •920-452-2479 •sheboygancountyedc.com
Dane Checolinski, Director •checolinski@sheboygancountyedc.com
Waupaca County Economic Development Corporation
New London •920-982-1582 •wcedc.org
David Thiel, Executive Director •wcedc@charter.net
City of Oshkosh (Winnebago Co)
Oshkosh •920-236-5055 •ci.oshkosh.wi.us
Kelly Nieforth, Economic Development Specialist •knieforth@ci.oshkosh.wi.us
Prosperity Southwest
608-822-3501 •prosperitysouthwest.com
Ron Brisbois, President •gcedc@grantcounty.org
Crawford County Economic Development Corporation
Prairie du Chien •608-326-0234 •crawfordcountyedc.org
Grant County Economic Development Corporation
Fennimore •608-822-3501 •grantcounty.org
Ron Brisbois, Executive Director •gcedc@grantcounty.org
Green County Wisconsin Development Corporation
Monroe •608-328-9452 •greencountyedc.com
Michael Johnson, Executive Director •gcdc@tds.net
Lafayette Development Corporation
Darlington •608-776-8080 •fudevpro.com
Ken Harwood, Executive Director •ken@futurelafayette.com
Visions Northwest
Spooner •715-635-2197 •nwrpc.com
Sheldon Johnson, Executive Director •sjohnson@nwrpc.com
Ashland County Economic Development Corporation
Ashland •715-682-8344 •ashlandareadevelopment.org
Dale Kupczyk, Executive Director •dkupczyk@ashlandareadevelompent.org
Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation
Washburn •715-209-4589 •bayfieldcountyedc.com
Scottie Sandstrom, Executive Director •scottie@bayfieldcountyedc.com
Burnett County Economic Development Corporation
Siren •715-349-2979 •burnett.uwex.edu
Mike Kornmann, Community Development •mike.kornmann@ces.uwex.edu
The Development Association (Douglas Co)
Superior •715-392-4749 •developmentassociation.com
Jim Ceaesar, Executive Director •jim@wegrowbiz.org
Iron County Economic Development Corporation
Hurley •715-561-2922 •ironcountywi.com
Kelly Klein, Director •kelly@ironcountywi.com
Price County Economic Development Corporiation
Phillips •715-744-4700 •co.price.wi.us
Bob Kopisch, Chair •chairperson@co.price.wi.us
Rusk County Development
(715) 532-2257 •inruskcounty.com
Andy Albarado •aalbarado@ruskcountywi.us
Sawyer County Development Corporation
Hayward •715-634-7226 •scdc.us
Ariga Grigoryan •ariga.grigoryan@ces.uwex.edu
Taylor County Economic Development Corporation
Medford •715-748-1400 •co.taylor.wi.us
Michelle Grimm •michelle.grimm@ces.uwex.edu
Washburn County Economic Development Corporation
Spooner •715-635-8242 •washburncodevelopment.com
Teresa Stein, Director •washburncodvcp@centurytel.com
