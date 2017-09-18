The co$t of living

Once you move out of Mom and Dad’s house, you’re going to need to make a budget. List your fixed monthly expenses (food, rent, transit, etc.) – that will provide a baseline for what you need to survive.

To figure out how to fund your lifestyle, you will need to estimate your earnings. Check out earnings for employees in different industries, and start making some career moves!

Our sample budget (below) is local to the area, designed to give you an idea of some costs. Every person’s budget will be different based on wants and needs. Some might have car loans, insurance and fuel to pay for instead of public transit, for example. If you factor in your savings and retirement planning (you want to retire someday, right?), you will have an even more solid financial plan when it comes to your desired lifestyle.

The salaries shown here reveal that some high-demand jobs require only two years or less of post-secondary schooling and offer comfortable wages that will allow you to save for bigger expenses (like a car or a home).

Compared to lower-wage service industry positions (see list, far right), which often have night and weekend hours and lack health care or paid time-off benefits, a career in manufacturing becomes even more appealing.



Get earning!

Monthly budget for a single person

Average rent for a furnished studio apartment $708

Utilities (heat, electricity, gas) for one person in studio apartment $87

Internet/phone $49

Public transportion $64

Gym membership $33

Groceries $150

Dining out & entertainment $400

Total monthly expenses: $1,491

(Source: Expatistan, cost of living estimates for Milwaukee)

Salaries for growth areas in manufacturing

Automation Systems – Robotics

(Associate of applied science degree)

Sample job titles: Field service technician, automation technician, electromechanical tech

Median annual wage: $55,000

Monthly earnings: $4,583

(Associate of applied science degree) Sample job titles: Field service technician, automation technician, electromechanical tech Median annual wage: Monthly earnings: Industrial Maintenance Technology

(Two-year technical diploma)

Sample job titles: Maintenance technician, HVAC installer

Median annual wage: $39,490

Monthly earnings: $3,290

(Two-year technical diploma) Sample job titles: Maintenance technician, HVAC installer Median annual wage: Monthly earnings: Metal Fabrication/Welding

(One-year technical diploma)

Sample job titles: Welder, welder one

Median annual wage: $35,333

Monthly earnings: $2,944

(One-year technical diploma) Sample job titles: Welder, welder one Median annual wage: Monthly earnings: Tool & Die Making

(Two-year technical diploma)

Sample job titles: Engineer, machinist, mold making apprentice, owner, tool and die apprentice, toolmaker

Median annual wage: $45,693

Monthly earnings: $3,807

(Two-year technical diploma) Sample job titles: Engineer, machinist, mold making apprentice, owner, tool and die apprentice, toolmaker Median annual wage: Monthly earnings: Automotive Technologies

(One-year technical diploma)

Sample job titles: Automotive technician, auto service technician, master technician, mechanic

Median annual wage: $32,735

Monthly earnings: $2,728

(Source: WCTC Graduate Success report, 2016)

Salaries for service industry jobs

Waiter

Median annual wage: $18,330

Monthly earnings: $1,527

Median annual wage: Monthly earnings: Fast Food Worker

Median annual wage: $18,480

Monthly earnings: $1,540

Median annual wage: Monthly earnings: Hotel Desk Clerk

Median annual wage: $20,370

Monthly earnings: $1,698

Median annual wage: Monthly earnings: Retail Salesperson

Median annual wage: $20,530

Monthly earnings: $1,711

Median annual wage: Monthly earnings: Restaurant Cook

Median annual wage: $22,370

Monthly earnings: $1,864

(Source: Career Cruising)