The Corners of Brookfield

by

September 18, 2017, 1:00 AM

The recently completed Corners of Brookfield holds 750,000 square feet of shopping, restaurant and residential space and is home to Wisconsin’s first Von Maur department store. Fitchburg-based construction company Tri-North Builders Inc.headed the project and led 68 other Wisconsin-based contractors in the two-year construction process. Almost 20 different construction materials used were made or assembled in Wisconsin, including:

  • Structural steel from Waunakee and Milwaukee.
  • Residential windows and doors from Hawkins.
  • Concrete from West Allis.
  • Asphalt from Waukesha.
  • Panelized wood Walls and trusses from Green Bay.
  • Paint from Milwaukee.
  • Landscaping from Menomonee Falls and Kenosha.
  • Railings from Milwaukee and Mount Horeb.
  • Crushed Stone from Sussex.
