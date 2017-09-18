The Corners of Brookfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The recently completed Corners of Brookfield holds 750,000 square feet of shopping, restaurant and residential space and is home to Wisconsin’s first Von Maur department store. Fitchburg-based construction company Tri-North Builders Inc.headed the project and led 68 other Wisconsin-based contractors in the two-year construction process. Almost 20 different construction materials used were made or assembled in Wisconsin, including:

Structural steel from Waunakee and Milwaukee. Residential windows and doors from Hawkins. Concrete from West Allis. Asphalt from Waukesha. Panelized wood Walls and trusses from Green Bay. Paint from Milwaukee. Landscaping from Menomonee Falls and Kenosha. Railings from Milwaukee and Mount Horeb. Crushed Stone from Sussex.