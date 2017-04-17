‘Work Pause Thrive: How to Pause for Parenthood Without Killing Your Career’

After the birth of her second child, marketing and advertising executive Lisen Stromberg left the career she was in to stay home with her children. After taking a brief pause, she pivoted to become a journalist, writing about women, work and life in Silicon Valley.

Her work connected Stomberg to many highly successful women who shared stories about their own temporary pauses or downshifts in careers and how they had to reconcile family life with work life.

In “Work Pause Thrive,” Stomberg shares how these women incorporated pauses into their careers to embrace all aspects of their lives. She looks at social science research and data collected from nearly 1,500 women and 186 first-person interviews to provide a blueprint for stepping back from a career without sacrificing ambitions.

Stromberg finds that there is a way for both women and men to lead the lives they want where they can build both a career and a family.

