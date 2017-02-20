This photo, taken circa 1922, shows the Wisconsin Theater under construction on what was then Grand Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. The movie theater, which was the largest in the state at 3,275 seats, operated from 1924 to 1986 at Sixth Street and Wisconsin Avenue and was then torn down. The site now houses the Wisconsin Center.

—This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection. Additional images can be viewed online at www.mpm.edu.