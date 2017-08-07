This photo, taken in the 1950s, shows Henry Brautigam at his Wisconsin Hobby Craft Store, 1734 W. Fond du Lac Ave. in Milwaukee. The shop operated from 1946 to 1968, and was damaged in the 1967 Milwaukee riot. In this spot now is Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.
— Photo courtesy Brautigam family
