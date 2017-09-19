WEC Energy Group

Who’s on the Board?

by

September 19, 2017, 10:58 AM

WEC Energy Group

John Bergstrom, chairman and chief executive officer, Bergstrom Corp.

Barbara Bowles, retired vice chair, Profit Investment Management

William Brodsky, retired chairman, CBOE Holdings Inc.

Albert Budney, Jr., retired president and director, Niagara Mohawk Holdings Inc.

Patricia Chadwick, president, Ravengate Partners LLC

Curt Culver, non-executive chairman of MGIC Investment Corp.

Thomas Fischer, principal, Fischer Financial Consulting LLC

Paul Jones, retired executive chairman and CEO, A.O. Smith Corp.

Klappa

Gale Klappa, non-executive chairman, WEC Energy Group

Henry Knueppel, retired chairman and CEO, Regal Beloit Corp.

Allen Leverett, president and CEO, WEC Energy Group

Ulice Payne, Jr., managing member, Addison-Clifton LLC

Mary Ellen Stanek, managing director and director of asset management, Baird Financial Group

