John Bergstrom, chairman and chief executive officer, Bergstrom Corp.
Barbara Bowles, retired vice chair, Profit Investment Management
William Brodsky, retired chairman, CBOE Holdings Inc.
Albert Budney, Jr., retired president and director, Niagara Mohawk Holdings Inc.
Patricia Chadwick, president, Ravengate Partners LLC
Curt Culver, non-executive chairman of MGIC Investment Corp.
Thomas Fischer, principal, Fischer Financial Consulting LLC
Paul Jones, retired executive chairman and CEO, A.O. Smith Corp.
Gale Klappa, non-executive chairman, WEC Energy Group
Henry Knueppel, retired chairman and CEO, Regal Beloit Corp.
Allen Leverett, president and CEO, WEC Energy Group
Ulice Payne, Jr., managing member, Addison-Clifton LLC
Mary Ellen Stanek, managing director and director of asset management, Baird Financial Group
Paul Jones, retired executive chairman and CEO, A.O. Smith Corp.
