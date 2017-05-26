True Process Inc.

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient] Award winners

by

May 26, 2017, 4:16 PM

The True Process Inc. team

True Process Inc.

Milwaukee
www.trueprocess.com
Innovation: ViNES medical device connectivity platform

Milwaukee-based True Process Inc. has spent the past three years building a unique and innovative medical device platform known as ViNES.

The platform allows medical facilities to capture and store high-resolution medical data from virtually any connected device.

Data can be translated into a vendor-neutral format and then delivered on demand for the purpose of research and analysis – not just record-keeping.

Clinicians and researchers can obtain data and measurements for a patient’s entire physiological history, allowing them to review it retrospectively.

The data could also be used for predictive analysis, allowing them to identify subtle shifts in a patient’s parameters that could be used to predict stability, the onset of infection or susceptibility to shock, as well as the correlation of precise medication delivery.

In the past year, True Process has installed ViNES at research hospitals throughout the country, including: The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, and McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario.

The company also partnered with IBM to have ViNES support its Streams Healthcare Analytics Platform, and ViNES is used to power other analytical data platforms for Etiometry and other companies.

As the Internet of Things continues to expand to more areas, including the medical field, True Process leaders believe the company is poised for significant growth.

Data analysis and predictive analytics are the future of the health care industry, company leaders say, and they expect ViNES to grow to be the market leader.

