In “The Nuts and Bolts of Leadership: Getting the Job Done,” Jim Bohn, a Milwaukee-based change management executive, uses his four decades of experience in the field to provide a leadership training guide that is easy to read and applicable to many fields.

Bohn worked in change management at Johnson Controls Inc. from 2006 to 2013. He launched his own Grafton-based change management and organizational transformation company, ProAxios, in 2014.

Based in theory and practice, the book is divided into three sections: self-leadership, team leadership and organizational leadership, with attention paid to behaviors and techniques that can be immediately applied in daily work.

“The Nuts and Bolts of Leadership” serves as a resource for any leader determined to improve his or her ability to get things done.

The book is available at 800ceoread.com for $11.99.