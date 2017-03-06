‘Stretch’

March 06, 2017, 1:00 AM

LE-030617-Book-Review-stretchMake more money, acquire more possessions, obtain a higher job title. We often think the key to success and satisfaction is to get more.

In Scott Sonenshein’s new book, “Stretch: Unlock the Power of Less – and Achieve More Than You Ever Imagined,” he shows us we have been wrong.

People and organizations approach resources in two different ways: “chasing” and “stretching.” When chasing, we exhaust ourselves in the pursuit of more. When stretching, we embrace the resources we already have. This frees us to find creative and productive ways to solve problems, innovate, and engage our work and lives more fully.

Drawing from examples in business, education, sports, medicine and history, Sonenshein advocates a framework of resourcefulness that allows anybody to work and live better.

Stretch is available at 800ceoread.com for $23.19.

