Stella Van Buren

BizLunch

by

July 24, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/stella-van-buren/

Address: 550 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee

Website: stellavanburen.com

Cuisine: Modern Italian steakhouse

Chef: Justin Winkler

Mood: Upscale casual

Pricing: Lunch entrees, $11-27; Dinner entrees, $14-49; Cocktails, $10-12

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The cuisine at new downtown restaurant Stella Van Buren, developed in part by executive chef Justin Winkler, is centered around classic Italian dishes like chicken parmesan and fresh pasta, as well as steakhouse favorites like bone-in filets with a la carte sides.

“The thing both those items and both those concepts have in common is they’re both comfortable,” said Denise Ploof, general manager. “Simple food prepared extremely well is the mantra.”

The dining room seats 180, and a private dining room can be reserved for meetings of 10 to 30. A complimentary valet is on hand for diners.

The restaurant is located in the newly built Westin Hotel and connects to the U.S. Bank Center via skybridge. It attracts much of its lunchtime and cocktail hour crowd from downtown businesses, Ploof said.

  1. The Prime Burger is a popular lunch item, made with prime grade Midwestern beef, fontina cheese, tomato jam, balsamic onion and garlic aioli, served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of parmesan fingerling potatoes. The burger is seasoned with just salt and pepper. “We let the meat talk for itself,” Winkler said.
  2. One of the most ordered menu items is the Burrata Cheese Bruschetta, one of six “fork and knife” bruschettas Stella serves. It is made with fresh heirloom tomatoes, white balsamic, basil, tomato jam and a generous helping of burrata cheese on toasted ciabatta. “It’s such a great summer flavor,” Ploof said.
  3. With sleek modern décor in creams and dark browns, large wine racks with clear viewing panes, and a separate low key dining area by the well-stocked bar, Stella Van Buren aims for an approachable, upscale casual atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling picture windows display a bird’s eye view of downtown from the third floor of the Westin on—you guessed it—North Van Buren Street.

Address: 550 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee

Website: stellavanburen.com

Cuisine: Modern Italian steakhouse

Chef: Justin Winkler

Mood: Upscale casual

Pricing: Lunch entrees, $11-27; Dinner entrees, $14-49; Cocktails, $10-12

[gallery type="slideshow" size="full" ids="324129,324134,324135"]

The cuisine at new downtown restaurant Stella Van Buren, developed in part by executive chef Justin Winkler, is centered around classic Italian dishes like chicken parmesan and fresh pasta, as well as steakhouse favorites like bone-in filets with a la carte sides.

“The thing both those items and both those concepts have in common is they’re both comfortable,” said Denise Ploof, general manager. “Simple food prepared extremely well is the mantra.”

The dining room seats 180, and a private dining room can be reserved for meetings of 10 to 30. A complimentary valet is on hand for diners.

The restaurant is located in the newly built Westin Hotel and connects to the U.S. Bank Center via skybridge. It attracts much of its lunchtime and cocktail hour crowd from downtown businesses, Ploof said.

  1. The Prime Burger is a popular lunch item, made with prime grade Midwestern beef, fontina cheese, tomato jam, balsamic onion and garlic aioli, served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of parmesan fingerling potatoes. The burger is seasoned with just salt and pepper. “We let the meat talk for itself,” Winkler said.
  2. One of the most ordered menu items is the Burrata Cheese Bruschetta, one of six “fork and knife” bruschettas Stella serves. It is made with fresh heirloom tomatoes, white balsamic, basil, tomato jam and a generous helping of burrata cheese on toasted ciabatta. “It’s such a great summer flavor,” Ploof said.
  3. With sleek modern décor in creams and dark browns, large wine racks with clear viewing panes, and a separate low key dining area by the well-stocked bar, Stella Van Buren aims for an approachable, upscale casual atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling picture windows display a bird’s eye view of downtown from the third floor of the Westin on—you guessed it—North Van Buren Street.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm