Should Wisconsin tax semi trucks to raise road funds?

My Take

by

July 24, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/should-wisconsin-tax-semi-trucks-to-raise-road-funds/

Republicans in the Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker are trying to solve the state’s $1 billion transportation fund deficit.

One proposal was a 2.85 cents-per-mile tax on semitrailer trucks. But several business groups criticized that idea, as did five Republican state senators.

Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association president Neal Kedzie opposes the semi truck tax, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other GOP Assembly leaders issued a response to critics of the idea.

Vos

“YES”

Robin Vos
Assembly Speaker
(R-Rochester)

Taxing trucks

“The heavy truck fee could increase transportation revenue by $138 million annually. Four states across the nation have benefited from a minimal (tax) increase on heavy trucks. This proposal is only one potential piece of a larger budget plan that asks all users of the roads to contribute higher user fees.”

The need

“I trust we can all agree that our state’s infrastructure is in desperate need of repair. Without new revenue, construction will halt and costs will increase as projects are delayed.”

Other options

“Earlier this year, we put forth a proposal to meet Gov. Walker’s original criteria of raising revenues and providing a corresponding tax cut. That plan sought to find additional savings at DOT, cut the minimum markup on gas, increase sales tax on gas and also begin a path toward a flat income tax in our state.”

Kedzie

“NO”

Neal Kedzie
President
Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association

Taxing trucks

“While it may be very easy to target one type of vehicle in one specific industry, what lawmakers who support this plan fail to understand is the trucking industry is currently the single largest payer into the transportation fund. Thus, demanding trucking companies pay even more to fund transportation projects is not only short-sighted, it will harm consumers and the delivery of goods across the state.”

The need

“Wisconsin trucking companies are committed to working with the Legislature and interested parties in finding equitable and long-term solutions to funding our highway infrastructure.”

Other options

“The industry has expressed its willingness to accept a modest increase in the fuel tax which would be shared by all highway users, not just one category of user. In fact, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association has been on record for several years now in support of a 5 cent increase in the fuel tax.”

Republicans in the Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker are trying to solve the state’s $1 billion transportation fund deficit.

One proposal was a 2.85 cents-per-mile tax on semitrailer trucks. But several business groups criticized that idea, as did five Republican state senators.

Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association president Neal Kedzie opposes the semi truck tax, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other GOP Assembly leaders issued a response to critics of the idea.

[caption id="attachment_324254" align="alignright" width="150"] Vos[/caption]

"YES"

Robin Vos Assembly Speaker (R-Rochester)

Taxing trucks

“The heavy truck fee could increase transportation revenue by $138 million annually. Four states across the nation have benefited from a minimal (tax) increase on heavy trucks. This proposal is only one potential piece of a larger budget plan that asks all users of the roads to contribute higher user fees.”

The need

“I trust we can all agree that our state’s infrastructure is in desperate need of repair. Without new revenue, construction will halt and costs will increase as projects are delayed.”

Other options

“Earlier this year, we put forth a proposal to meet Gov. Walker’s original criteria of raising revenues and providing a corresponding tax cut. That plan sought to find additional savings at DOT, cut the minimum markup on gas, increase sales tax on gas and also begin a path toward a flat income tax in our state.”

[caption id="attachment_324249" align="alignright" width="150"] Kedzie[/caption]

"NO"

Neal Kedzie President Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association

Taxing trucks

“While it may be very easy to target one type of vehicle in one specific industry, what lawmakers who support this plan fail to understand is the trucking industry is currently the single largest payer into the transportation fund. Thus, demanding trucking companies pay even more to fund transportation projects is not only short-sighted, it will harm consumers and the delivery of goods across the state.”

The need

“Wisconsin trucking companies are committed to working with the Legislature and interested parties in finding equitable and long-term solutions to funding our highway infrastructure.”

Other options

“The industry has expressed its willingness to accept a modest increase in the fuel tax which would be shared by all highway users, not just one category of user. In fact, the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association has been on record for several years now in support of a 5 cent increase in the fuel tax.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm