Sally Sheperdson

Executive director, Bublr Bikes

275 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

www.bublrbikes.com

Industry: Bike share

Employees: Five full-time and another 15 part-time, seasonal and interns

Family: Daughter, Mollie

What was the smartest thing your organization did in the past year?

“Launch our community equity program. Thanks to a grant secured by the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, Bublr was able to provide low-cost annual membership to everyone living in the HACM neighborhoods. The response has been very positive. Many of our riders cite the health benefits of bike riding as a motivation for being on their Bublrs.”

What’s new at your organization?

“Our new digs at the Grand Avenue Mall. We are so delighted to be the first tenants under the new mall ownership. Come visit us!”

Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in the next year?

“We are currently at 57 stations and plan to significantly increase that number within a year. As a community-based nonprofit, our success will depend in large part on our fundraising success. In 2016, we more than tripled our ridership – this tells us the community is so ready for Bublr, and thus the need for more stations.”

What will be your company’s main challenges in the next year?

“Securing the necessary funding from the community to support sustainability and expansion of stations. And establishing our equity program as a national model.”

What’s the hottest trend in your industry?

“Transit integration.”

Do you have a business mantra?

“Bublr for all!”

From a business standpoint, who do you look up to?

“Joe and Jennifer Bartolotta.”

What was the best advice you ever received?

“Bring your best self to whatever you do.”

What’s the funniest thing that ever happened to you in your career?

“Setting up the start at a fundraising run only to realize at start time that I had lined up thousands of participants on Wisconsin Avenue in the wrong direction for the course!”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Yoga, running, reading and traveling.”