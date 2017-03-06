Running with the Wolfes

The Good Life

by

March 06, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/running-with-the-wolfes/

Over the past 18 years, Cara Olson, director of human resources for Sendik’s Food Market, has clocked a lot of time on golf courses and long-distance running courses in her free time.

Cara Olson (middle) who organizes the annual Run With Wolfes golf outing and run, flashes two thumbs up with the Milwaukee Brewers racing sausages.

Cara Olson (middle) who organizes the annual Run With Wolfes golf outing and run, flashes two thumbs up with the Milwaukee Brewers racing sausages.

But not in exactly the way you might expect.

Rather than signing up for golf tournaments and 5-K or 8-K races, she’s been organizing them – in honor of her late brother.

“My brother had passed away from a brain tumor and our friends and family said: ‘Let’s think about things he loved to do and find a good way to remember him,’” Olson said. “It started as a golf outing, and it just kind of took off.”

For nearly two decades, Olson and her family have run an organization called “Run With Wolfes” that raises money for brain cancer through an annual golf tournament and 5K/8K run and walk.

The starting line at a recent Run With Wolfes 5K/8K run and walk held annually at Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls.

The starting line at a recent Run With Wolfes 5K/8K run and walk held annually at Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls.

Though the nonprofit’s name may seem to include a typo, it doesn’t – Olson’s maiden name is Wolfe.

“My brother and I used to do a lot of run/walks when he was fighting his battle,” Olson said. “Every single year, it’s completely unfortunate that somebody in some family has to deal with this. For us, it’s a way to join forces. It’s all about how can we provide help to people and band together to say: ‘We’re going to fight this and find a cure.’”

Since Olson and the rest of the Wolfe family began running the events 18 years ago, they’ve raised around $960,000 for brain cancer research, which they’ve donated to the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison. This year, she said they hope to get enough donations to surpass the $1 million benchmark.

Over the past 18 years, Cara Olson, director of human resources for Sendik’s Food Market, has clocked a lot of time on golf courses and long-distance running courses in her free time.

Cara Olson (middle) who organizes the annual Run With Wolfes golf outing and run, flashes two thumbs up with the Milwaukee Brewers racing sausages.

Cara Olson (middle) who organizes the annual Run With Wolfes golf outing and run, flashes two thumbs up with the Milwaukee Brewers racing sausages.

But not in exactly the way you might expect.

Rather than signing up for golf tournaments and 5-K or 8-K races, she’s been organizing them – in honor of her late brother.

“My brother had passed away from a brain tumor and our friends and family said: ‘Let’s think about things he loved to do and find a good way to remember him,’” Olson said. “It started as a golf outing, and it just kind of took off.”

For nearly two decades, Olson and her family have run an organization called “Run With Wolfes” that raises money for brain cancer through an annual golf tournament and 5K/8K run and walk.

The starting line at a recent Run With Wolfes 5K/8K run and walk held annually at Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls.

The starting line at a recent Run With Wolfes 5K/8K run and walk held annually at Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls.

Though the nonprofit’s name may seem to include a typo, it doesn’t – Olson’s maiden name is Wolfe.

“My brother and I used to do a lot of run/walks when he was fighting his battle,” Olson said. “Every single year, it’s completely unfortunate that somebody in some family has to deal with this. For us, it’s a way to join forces. It’s all about how can we provide help to people and band together to say: ‘We’re going to fight this and find a cure.’”

Since Olson and the rest of the Wolfe family began running the events 18 years ago, they’ve raised around $960,000 for brain cancer research, which they’ve donated to the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison. This year, she said they hope to get enough donations to surpass the $1 million benchmark.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Hiring For Culture Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/08/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm