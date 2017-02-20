‘Playing Through the Fence’

Book-Review-Playing-Through-the-FenceMilwaukee business executive Mary Dowell has released a book featuring the stories of 19 women, including 17 from the Milwaukee area, who challenged barriers on their path to success.

The book, “Playing Through the Fence,” is part memoir and part self-help guide for emerging leaders or anyone facing inspiration on his or her career journey.

Dowell, who retired from Johnson Controls in 1996 as director of corporate human resources, shares her own story and the stories of others, including Milwaukee business leaders like Cristy Garcia-Thomas, Maria Monreal-Cameron and Tina Chang.

The “fence” is a metaphor for the barriers each of the women has faced and how the struggle meets opportunity. The stories are snapshots of times they chose a path of opportunity, reminding the reader she is not alone.

“Playing Through the Fence” is available at www.800ceoread.com for $15.16.

