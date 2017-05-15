After the sudden death of her husband, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg believed she and her children would never feel pure joy again.

In her new book, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy,” Sandberg and friend Adam Grant, a psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, talk about the steps Sandberg took to recover and rebound from her experience.

“We are not born with a fixed amount of resilience,” Sandberg says, “It is a muscle that everyone can build.”

“Option B” combines Sandberg’s personal insights – beginning with the moment she finds her husband, Dave Goldberg, collapsed on the gym floor – with Grant’s research on finding strength in the face of adversity.

Sandberg explores how a broad range of people have overcome hardships including illness, job loss, sexual assault, natural disasters and the violence of war, and how their stories reveal the capacity of the human spirit to persevere and to rediscover joy.

“Option B” is available at 800CEORead.com

for $20.76.