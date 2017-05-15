‘Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy’

Book Review

by

May 15, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/option-b-facing-adversity-building-resilience-and-finding-joy/

After the sudden death of her husband, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg believed she and her children would never feel pure joy again.

In her new book, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy,” Sandberg and friend Adam Grant, a psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, talk about the steps Sandberg took to recover and rebound from her experience.

“We are not born with a fixed amount of resilience,” Sandberg says, “It is a muscle that everyone can build.”

“Option B” combines Sandberg’s personal insights – beginning with the moment she finds her husband, Dave Goldberg, collapsed on the gym floor – with Grant’s research on finding strength in the face of adversity.

Sandberg explores how a broad range of people have overcome hardships including illness, job loss, sexual assault, natural disasters and the violence of war, and how their stories reveal the capacity of the human spirit to persevere and to rediscover joy.

“Option B” is available at 800CEORead.com
for $20.76.

After the sudden death of her husband, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg believed she and her children would never feel pure joy again.

In her new book, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy,” Sandberg and friend Adam Grant, a psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, talk about the steps Sandberg took to recover and rebound from her experience.

“We are not born with a fixed amount of resilience,” Sandberg says, “It is a muscle that everyone can build.”

“Option B” combines Sandberg’s personal insights – beginning with the moment she finds her husband, Dave Goldberg, collapsed on the gym floor – with Grant’s research on finding strength in the face of adversity.

Sandberg explores how a broad range of people have overcome hardships including illness, job loss, sexual assault, natural disasters and the violence of war, and how their stories reveal the capacity of the human spirit to persevere and to rediscover joy.

“Option B” is available at 800CEORead.com for $20.76.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am