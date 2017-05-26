ONKÖL

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient] Award winners

by

May 26, 2017, 4:10 PM

Marc Cayle

ONKÖL

Milwaukee
www.onkol.net
Innovation: Connected monitoring device

Few products on the market today can utilize connectivity in a way that is robust, accurate and still simple to use. ONKÖL has created a simple-to-use invention that seamlessly and easily connects the lives of elderly individuals with their loved ones and caregivers.

The company aims to help keep senior citizens in their homes, while also offering family members peace of mind by monitoring how their loved one is doing in their home.

The ONKÖL device has the ability to notify designated family members via text or email if vital signs become irregular or a different emergency arises.

The small box feeds data from one device to another, but goes beyond the familiar emergency pendant.

ONKÖL can be programmed to remind seniors to take medications and can send notifications to caregivers if any dosages are missed.

It can link directly via Bluetooth or USB with health monitors that track blood pressure, glucose, pulse and weight. ONKÖL also can connect with home devices such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and motion sensors, and alarms in case windows or doors are left open.

In addition, ONKÖL uses caller ID to keep track of who’s calling and can also be programmed to contact a staffed 24-hour call center or emergency line in the event a family member cannot respond.

ONKÖL hub owners are charged a monthly fee for cellular access. The startup is contracted to piggyback off the cell towers of multiple carriers.

ONKÖL released the device at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2015. Since then, the company has won several awards, including the CES Editors’ Choice Award, the Top Ten of CES Award from TPN and the Edison Award. ONKÖL was recently nominated for an Innovation in Health in the Connected Life category at the 22nd annual Global Mobile Awards in Barcelona, Spain. 

