On the job with… Vic Thomas at Summerfest

In the days leading up to Summerfest, Vic Thomas arrives at Henry Maier Festival Park before 7 a.m., greeting delivery trucks, meeting with production crews and stage managers, and coordinating the last details of the 11-day event.

For Thomas, the festival’s associate entertainment director, the meetings don’t end until well after the sun has set.

Summerfest is a seamlessly-run operation that festivalgoers often don’t think about as they watch their favorite reggae, blues and rock bands, but for the past 43 years, Thomas and his team have carefully orchestrated every detail.

“This is the way we want to operate things,” Thomas said. “A band plays, finishes and another one comes up. You enjoy it and don’t think a thing about it.”