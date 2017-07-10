On the job with… Vic Thomas at Summerfest

On the job with…

by

July 10, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/on-the-job-with-vic-thomas-at-summerfest/

In the days leading up to Summerfest, Vic Thomas arrives at Henry Maier Festival Park before 7 a.m., greeting delivery trucks, meeting with production crews and stage managers, and coordinating the last details of the 11-day event.

For Thomas, the festival’s associate entertainment director, the meetings don’t end until well after the sun has set.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Summerfest is a seamlessly-run operation that festivalgoers often don’t think about as they watch their favorite reggae, blues and rock bands, but for the past 43 years, Thomas and his team have carefully orchestrated every detail.

“This is the way we want to operate things,” Thomas said. “A band plays, finishes and another one comes up. You enjoy it and don’t think a thing about it.”

In the days leading up to Summerfest, Vic Thomas arrives at Henry Maier Festival Park before 7 a.m., greeting delivery trucks, meeting with production crews and stage managers, and coordinating the last details of the 11-day event.

For Thomas, the festival’s associate entertainment director, the meetings don’t end until well after the sun has set.

[gallery type="slideshow" size="full" ids="323056,323057,323054,323055,323058,323053"]

Summerfest is a seamlessly-run operation that festivalgoers often don’t think about as they watch their favorite reggae, blues and rock bands, but for the past 43 years, Thomas and his team have carefully orchestrated every detail.

“This is the way we want to operate things,” Thomas said. “A band plays, finishes and another one comes up. You enjoy it and don’t think a thing about it.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm