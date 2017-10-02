On the job with…Installation crew for Coakley Brothers water tower sculpture

Coakley Brothers recently hired Brooklyn artist Tom Fruin to install a mosaic water tower sculpture atop its Walker’s Point headquarters. Fruin created the piece using multi-colored plexiglass formed into 60 panels welded together with steel.

The commercial relocation and office interiors company secured Fruin after Coakley president and chief executive officer Peggy Coakley saw one of his water tower sculptures and realized he could provide a solution for the heavy, aging water tower base on the company’s building.

Coakley employees restored the base in August, said Daniel Stroven, construction project manager at Coakley Brothers.

Fruin assembled his artwork on site with the help of Coakley employees and local contractors over the course of a week, but the planning and panel creation took about eight months.

“It’s a series I’ve been calling icons, where it’s taking infrastructure, commonplace city architecture, and then try to make it new,” Fruin said.