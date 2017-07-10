Northwest Territory parade

This photo, taken in 1937 by W.D. Kline, shows “pioneers” celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Northwest Territory’s creation passing by the Milwaukee Public Library and Milwaukee Public Museum at 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. The library and the museum shared the building from its 1898 opening until the museum moved to its own building on West Wells Street in the mid-1960s. The library is still housed in the building today.

—This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.