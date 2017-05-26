Neil Karolek

Bravo! Entrepreneur Award winners

by

May 26, 2017, 3:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/neil-karolek/

Karolek

Neil Karolek

President, TLX Technologies LLC
Pewaukee
www.tlxtech.com
Employees: 48

In 1996, Neil Karolek and his team started TLX Technologies with the goal of bringing several new, high-speed digital valves to market for the automotive industry.

The advanced development was designed to keep children from being injured in the event of airbag deployment in a vehicle collision.

The company utilizes proportional, high speed, high temperature and latching technologies to custom design electromagnetic solenoid products to meet customers’ specific needs.

Since the initial application, TLX has grown and adapted the technology for additional applications in the automotive and power sport industries, including safety, fuel efficiency, fire protection and high-volume industrial applications.

TLX has been named to the Inc. 5000 list three times, and in 2015 opened a wholly-owned subsidiary in Changshu, China that manufactures and services automotive and industrial markets in Asia.

The company also recently finished $1 million in equipment upgrades for its Pewaukee facility, which has been approved for full-scale production of a solenoid valve component for an additional Tier 1 automotive supplier.

Karolek currently employs approximately 48 people, and remains focused on creating a company culture that emphasizes community and work-life balance.

TLX is dedicated to providing a safe work environment; fosters employee participation and teamwork; and strives to provide employees with the tools, training and support needed to achieve success.

Karolek also is a regular supporter of the national effort to promote jobs in manufacturing and hosts approximately 300 students each year for Manufacturing Day.

[caption id="attachment_320007" align="alignleft" width="150"] Karolek[/caption]

Neil Karolek

President, TLX Technologies LLC Pewaukee www.tlxtech.com Employees: 48

In 1996, Neil Karolek and his team started TLX Technologies with the goal of bringing several new, high-speed digital valves to market for the automotive industry.

The advanced development was designed to keep children from being injured in the event of airbag deployment in a vehicle collision.

The company utilizes proportional, high speed, high temperature and latching technologies to custom design electromagnetic solenoid products to meet customers’ specific needs.

Since the initial application, TLX has grown and adapted the technology for additional applications in the automotive and power sport industries, including safety, fuel efficiency, fire protection and high-volume industrial applications.

TLX has been named to the Inc. 5000 list three times, and in 2015 opened a wholly-owned subsidiary in Changshu, China that manufactures and services automotive and industrial markets in Asia.

The company also recently finished $1 million in equipment upgrades for its Pewaukee facility, which has been approved for full-scale production of a solenoid valve component for an additional Tier 1 automotive supplier.

Karolek currently employs approximately 48 people, and remains focused on creating a company culture that emphasizes community and work-life balance.

TLX is dedicated to providing a safe work environment; fosters employee participation and teamwork; and strives to provide employees with the tools, training and support needed to achieve success.

Karolek also is a regular supporter of the national effort to promote jobs in manufacturing and hosts approximately 300 students each year for Manufacturing Day.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am