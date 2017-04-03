Mr. Dye’s Pies

Address: 8103 W. Tower Ave., Milwaukee

Neighborhood: Land Bank

Founded: 2011

Owner: Johnathan Dye

Employees: One year-round; six or seven during busy seasons, such as around Thanksgiving.

Product: Homemade pies

How did you decide to start a pie-making business?

“I sold investments for 10 years. I was actually fired; I was out of work for quite a while. Sometimes what you’re looking for is right under your nose. People would always encourage me to do it.”

How many different types of pie do you offer now?

“We have seven. Classic Sweet Potato Pie; a sweet potato with pecan topping we call the Pecan Delight; Purple Monster is a purple sweet potato pie; we offer (Purple Monster) with pecan topping as well; a regular pecan pie we call the ’Nawlins Pecan; a Key Lime Pie; and a Brandy Old Fashioned Cherry Pie. We make banana bread, too.”

Why did you recently move from the Washington Heights neighborhood to Land Bank?

“What we have here is we’ve got more ovens, we’ve got a larger kitchen in general. Before we only had access to a convection oven. There’s a huge commercial mixer here we didn’t have access to. Those two things, along with, there’s some synergies with Cash & Carry Catering (with which Mr. Dye’s shares space).”