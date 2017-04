This photo, taken circa 1936, shows an aerial view of Milwaukee. In the foreground is Campbell Laundry Co., which was established around 1880 by Horace Campbell. It was located in the Wellauer building at what is now 712 W. Michigan St. and operated there until about 1949. The building now houses the 700 Lofts apartments.

— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection. Additional images can be viewed online at www.mpm.edu.