Matt Frank

Robertson Ryan & Associates

330 E. Kilbourn Ave., Ste. 650, Milwaukee

Age: 28

Education: Bachelor of business administration in finance, Marquette University

Previous position: Commercial lines underwriter at Liberty Mutual Insurance

Current position: Insurance advisor

Why did you decide to take on this new position?

“I worked at Liberty Mutual as my first job out of college, spent five years there, really liked the company, but wanted to try something new. As an agent, it’s a little more challenging, but there are a lot of benefits. It’s a unique structure where technically I work for myself, so I have a lot of freedom and flexibility there – I don’t really have a boss telling me I need to meet my sales goals. It’s really just holding myself accountable to be successful.”

What is your next career goal?

“I’ll definitely be doing this for the remainder of my career. My father and grandfather have worked at this agency, so that’s kind of how I had an in here and it’s just a place where a lot of agents come and work the rest of their careers. My next goal is to be partner, but that’s definitely seven to 10 years (away).”