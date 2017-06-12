Matt Engibous

My FavoriteTech

by

June 12, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/matt-engibous/

Matt Engibous

Solution lead for production and collaboration, Concurrency Inc.

Engibous

Engibous leads a team of 11 people who help large companies manage content through Microsoft SharePoint. Engibous has been in his role for almost six years and has worked in the technology business since 2003. Though his work, Engibous has discovered several products that help him to be more organized, both at work and at home. Here are a few of his favorites.

Feedly

“This is one of my favorite apps to stay up-to-date on news and announcements and learn on the go. I can easily read, organize, follow and share multiple sites and blogs. It is a great time saver!” 

Social media

“My favorite social apps are LinkedIn and Twitter. Both sites allow me to stay in the loop on news and announcements happening with business partners and my friends. They also have messaging functions to allow me to quickly connect with people.”

Microsoft OneDrive for Business

“I use this to keep all of my important working documents and presentations synced and organized. I can quickly move from mobile to tablet to home PC and have access to all the same files just where I finished working. I can easily and securely share files with others and I can sync all of my important work files here. This is my workspace and I never have to worry about backups or losing something.”

Microsoft OneNote

“I live in this application and I turned my wife onto it a couple of years ago, but she preferred writing things down in a notebook. After starting a new job, she tried it again and now she absolutely loves it. So many ideas pop into your head and instead of waiting until later, you can just get it into the note and review it when you need to. This has become my go-to for everything.” ν

Matt Engibous

Solution lead for production and collaboration, Concurrency Inc.

[caption id="attachment_320867" align="alignright" width="350"] Engibous[/caption]

Engibous leads a team of 11 people who help large companies manage content through Microsoft SharePoint. Engibous has been in his role for almost six years and has worked in the technology business since 2003. Though his work, Engibous has discovered several products that help him to be more organized, both at work and at home. Here are a few of his favorites.

Feedly

“This is one of my favorite apps to stay up-to-date on news and announcements and learn on the go. I can easily read, organize, follow and share multiple sites and blogs. It is a great time saver!” 

Social media

“My favorite social apps are LinkedIn and Twitter. Both sites allow me to stay in the loop on news and announcements happening with business partners and my friends. They also have messaging functions to allow me to quickly connect with people.”

Microsoft OneDrive for Business

“I use this to keep all of my important working documents and presentations synced and organized. I can quickly move from mobile to tablet to home PC and have access to all the same files just where I finished working. I can easily and securely share files with others and I can sync all of my important work files here. This is my workspace and I never have to worry about backups or losing something.”

Microsoft OneNote

“I live in this application and I turned my wife onto it a couple of years ago, but she preferred writing things down in a notebook. After starting a new job, she tried it again and now she absolutely loves it. So many ideas pop into your head and instead of waiting until later, you can just get it into the note and review it when you need to. This has become my go-to for everything.” ν

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm