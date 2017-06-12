Matt Engibous

Solution lead for production and collaboration, Concurrency Inc.

Engibous leads a team of 11 people who help large companies manage content through Microsoft SharePoint. Engibous has been in his role for almost six years and has worked in the technology business since 2003. Though his work, Engibous has discovered several products that help him to be more organized, both at work and at home. Here are a few of his favorites.

Feedly

“This is one of my favorite apps to stay up-to-date on news and announcements and learn on the go. I can easily read, organize, follow and share multiple sites and blogs. It is a great time saver!”

Social media

“My favorite social apps are LinkedIn and Twitter. Both sites allow me to stay in the loop on news and announcements happening with business partners and my friends. They also have messaging functions to allow me to quickly connect with people.”

Microsoft OneDrive for Business

“I use this to keep all of my important working documents and presentations synced and organized. I can quickly move from mobile to tablet to home PC and have access to all the same files just where I finished working. I can easily and securely share files with others and I can sync all of my important work files here. This is my workspace and I never have to worry about backups or losing something.”

Microsoft OneNote

“I live in this application and I turned my wife onto it a couple of years ago, but she preferred writing things down in a notebook. After starting a new job, she tried it again and now she absolutely loves it. So many ideas pop into your head and instead of waiting until later, you can just get it into the note and review it when you need to. This has become my go-to for everything.” ν