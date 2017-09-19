Mark Hogan

"Quote unQuote"

by

September 19, 2017, 11:19 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/mark-hogan/

Mark Hogan

Secretary and chief executive officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

Hogan

Mark Hogan was intimately involved in negotiating Wisconsin’s $3 billion incentive offer for Foxconn Technology Group to build a $10 billion manufacturing complex and create 13,000 jobs in southeastern Wisconsin. He’s also had the task of defending and championing the legislation needed to make the deal a reality, including at a Joint Finance Committee hearing in Sturtevant.

“This project’s impact will be more than just the black and white ROI numbers that I am accustomed to reviewing.”

“This is not a company that sits on the sideline waiting for someone to come up with an idea. This is a company where research and
development is part of their DNA.”

“From day one, when I looked at this opportunity,I thought this was a game-changer relative to finding significant opportunities for people that are underemployed in the city of Milwaukee.”

“We should be recruiting workers that want to work in Wisconsin and live in Wisconsin. That’s what we should be doing.”

“We have heard from several of the venture capitalists in the state of Wisconsin feeling this is a game-changer relative to making Wisconsin a point where the East Coast and the West Coast dollars are now going to be looking at Wisconsin.”

“We’re negotiating the terms of the contract, but it would be our intent to have clawbacks which are consistent with others we’ve done with the enterprise zones.”

Mark Hogan

Secretary and chief executive officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

[caption id="attachment_328890" align="alignright" width="150"] Hogan[/caption]

Mark Hogan was intimately involved in negotiating Wisconsin’s $3 billion incentive offer for Foxconn Technology Group to build a $10 billion manufacturing complex and create 13,000 jobs in southeastern Wisconsin. He’s also had the task of defending and championing the legislation needed to make the deal a reality, including at a Joint Finance Committee hearing in Sturtevant.

“This project’s impact will be more than just the black and white ROI numbers that I am accustomed to reviewing.”

“This is not a company that sits on the sideline waiting for someone to come up with an idea. This is a company where research and development is part of their DNA.”

“From day one, when I looked at this opportunity,I thought this was a game-changer relative to finding significant opportunities for people that are underemployed in the city of Milwaukee.”

“We should be recruiting workers that want to work in Wisconsin and live in Wisconsin. That’s what we should be doing.”

“We have heard from several of the venture capitalists in the state of Wisconsin feeling this is a game-changer relative to making Wisconsin a point where the East Coast and the West Coast dollars are now going to be looking at Wisconsin.”

“We’re negotiating the terms of the contract, but it would be our intent to have clawbacks which are consistent with others we’ve done with the enterprise zones.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm