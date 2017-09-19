Mark Hogan

Secretary and chief executive officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

Mark Hogan was intimately involved in negotiating Wisconsin’s $3 billion incentive offer for Foxconn Technology Group to build a $10 billion manufacturing complex and create 13,000 jobs in southeastern Wisconsin. He’s also had the task of defending and championing the legislation needed to make the deal a reality, including at a Joint Finance Committee hearing in Sturtevant.

“This project’s impact will be more than just the black and white ROI numbers that I am accustomed to reviewing.”

“This is not a company that sits on the sideline waiting for someone to come up with an idea. This is a company where research and

development is part of their DNA.”

“From day one, when I looked at this opportunity,I thought this was a game-changer relative to finding significant opportunities for people that are underemployed in the city of Milwaukee.”

“We should be recruiting workers that want to work in Wisconsin and live in Wisconsin. That’s what we should be doing.”

“We have heard from several of the venture capitalists in the state of Wisconsin feeling this is a game-changer relative to making Wisconsin a point where the East Coast and the West Coast dollars are now going to be looking at Wisconsin.”

“We’re negotiating the terms of the contract, but it would be our intent to have clawbacks which are consistent with others we’ve done with the enterprise zones.”