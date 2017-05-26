Lynch & Associates – Engineering Consultants LLC

New Berlin

www.lynch-engineering.com and www.bisongeo.com

Innovation: Bison Construction Solution dashboard

New Berlin-based Lynch & Associates – Engineering Consultants LLC is on the cutting edge of technology. Clients are lining up to work with the company and its patent-pending Bison Construction Solution.

The Bison Construction Solution combines a project dashboard with geographic information system mapping on a real-time basis.

Owners, contractors and engineers on a project can observe the construction project as it’s being built from any personal or handheld device.

On the job site, assets are recorded with geo-spatial referencing and as-built records are updated as the work progresses.

The as-built records reflect any changes the contractor made throughout the building process.

Historically, construction observation would be completed with paper and electronic documents, hand drafting of as-built drawings and GIS transfer of CAD files.

The Bison solution eliminates those as-built drawings and transfer of files, and allows anyone involved in the project to access those documents in real-time from any mobile device.

Contractors, civil engineers and construction managers are using the solution to track where work is happening, personnel activities, production, as-built photos and videos. In addition, companies and municipalities with infrastructure assets can use the solution to track and monitor where all the assets are located, where new assets are being installed, and any repairs or service work being done on those assets.

According to Tim Lynch, supervisor, the new process can create significant cost savings and allow for instantaneous as-built records – unusual in the industry. Currently, clients have to wait months or even years for competitors to update the GIS records, he said.

Lynch & Associates is growing at a 50 percent rate, and the Bison solution is driving that growth, Lynch said.