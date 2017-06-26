The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is hoping to break ground on the Lubar Entrepreneurship Center later this year, with a completion date set in late 2018.
The 23,525-square-foot, two-story building will cost $500,000 more than anticipated due to issues with soft soil that will require additional excavating, bringing the project total to $8.3 million.
The building, located at East Kenwood Boulevard and North Maryland Avenue, will be home to entrepreneurial programs and initiatives, along with a welcome center for the entire campus.
Owner: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Size: 23,525 square feet
Groundbreaking: By end of 2017
