Leslie Dixon

Chief human resources officer, Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.

Dixon oversees human resources, facilities, the travel/corporate events department, marketing and communications, and assists with the administration of the Baird Foundation. With a packed schedule, she has discovered a few tools and apps to help her keep track of her busy life. Here are a few of her favorites.

Apple Watch

“I bought this about six months ago and I was personally interested because of how busy I am and how important it is that I’m on time. It syncs with your phone and doubles as a (fitness tracker). I can also set reminders so it will vibrate if I need to be somewhere in 5 minutes so rather than looking down at my iPhone, which can be rude, I can just tilt my watch, or feel a vibration and it is a little bit less conspicuous.”

ADT Pulse App

Dixon’s house was recently broken into, so she and her husband had an ADT security system installed and put cameras around their home. She also has an app on her phone, allowing her to turn the system on and off and monitor her home. “I can look right at the cameras, anytime. I don’t know if it will help with future break-ins, but it has helped with my peace of mind.”

News apps

“I don’t have a paper delivered anymore, but I like to keep up with what is going on with all of the Milwaukee news, so I have all of those apps, plus CNN and Fox News. I would say I started using news apps exclusively about two years ago.”

Flixster

“I love movies, so I use Flixster a lot. It lets you set a distance from where you are and tells you how many theaters are nearby, the movies that are showing and you can even buy tickets.”