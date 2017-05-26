John McWilliam

Owner, Scathain

Milwaukee

www.scathain.com

Employees: 25

From a 45,000-square-foot Walker’s Point warehouse, John McWilliam and his team of designers at Scathain create one-of-a-kind pieces of art and furniture for businesses, celebrities and recognized designers all over the world.

Scathain (pronounced skuh-thayne) is a Gaelic word for “mirrors” or “smooth reflective surface.”

McWilliam started the company as a one-man show in 2005, refurbishing a set of bar stools for the Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee. He had no partners and no investors.

Since that time, the company has grown to more than $2 million in revenue and 25 employees.

New inquiries, both national and international, have quadrupled over the past six months and the company continues to grow, doubling its gross revenue annually.

Scathain employees strive to craft artistic furnishings and functional accents using metal, wood and mirror that last longer than a lifetime.

“John had a vision, and he made it come to life,” said Jackie McWilliam, John’s wife. “He kept his eye on the big picture and now employs a team of individuals each composed of their own high-level ingenuity and skills, yet always learning and expanding their talents under John’s encouraging eye.”

Scathain’s products have gained international attention.

According to Jackie, John’s leadership and faith in his employees have created an atmosphere in which people come to work and honestly care about the success of the company. It’s reflected in their work, she said.

“Each piece created is part of them,” Jackie said.