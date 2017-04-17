St. Louis-based Emerson Electric Co. has completed the purchase of 11.6 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for the future headquarters of InSinkErator. The $24 million, 85,000-square-foot facility will be built at the southwest corner of Highway 20 and International Drive. Emerson Electric paid $2.7 million for the land.
InSinkErator
Breaking Ground
April 17, 2017, 1:00 AM
https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/insinkerator/
