How do you identify and address your own weaknesses?

Biz Compass

by

November 13, 2017, 1:04 AM

  1. Christopher Nolte
    president, Marcus Investments
    “Self-awareness comes from failure or high expectations from yourself or others. Feedback can come from anywhere; just make sure to listen and care. Then, set a goal for improvement and share it with your colleagues. Nobody likes to fail publicly.”
  2. Mary Pellettieri
    co-founder and president, La Pavia Beverages Inc.
    “When running a small business, there isn’t the classic feedback loop that larger companies provide. If and when I run into a brick wall, I delegate and learn from my employees on how they address the situation. The key is to recognize when I run into a wall and then seek a different way around it.”
  3. Lindsey St. Arnold Bell
    associate director, Near West Side Partners Inc.
    “I often find myself lost in the day-to-day necessities of meetings, emails and paperwork. When I feel like I am starting to lose sight of the big picture, I like to reconnect by walking through the Near West Side neighborhoods and meeting with the residents, business owners and collaborators that inspire me.”
  4. Dick Knapinski
    director of communications, Experimental Aircraft Association
    “Start by knowing your strengths, because they’re often your biggest weaknesses. Be open to feedback and new ideas from anywhere. Then start by doing one thing, no matter how small, to conquer that weakness. Then add another thing, and keep building.” 
  5. James Hyland
    vice president of communications and public affairs, Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc.
    “Having been in the corporate world for nearly 40 years, I think I know myself well enough to know at times, I try to be a perfectionist. I think there is some value in it, as it indicates a desire to be the best you can be, but there is also the risk of getting too wrapped up in details, which can obscure the result you are after. How do I address the situation? When I feel the guilt of perfectionism, I get up, walk away, take a break and come back to the task at hand with a fresh perspective and different approach. It usually works.”

