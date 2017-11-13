How do you identify and address your own weaknesses?

“Self-awareness comes from failure or high expectations from yourself or others. Feedback can come from anywhere; just make sure to listen and care. Then, set a goal for improvement and share it with your colleagues. Nobody likes to fail publicly.”

“Start by knowing your strengths, because they’re often your biggest weaknesses. Be open to feedback and new ideas from anywhere. Then start by doing one thing, no matter how small, to conquer that weakness. Then add another thing, and keep building.”

James Hyland



“Having been in the corporate world for nearly 40 years, I think I know myself well enough to know at times, I try to be a perfectionist. I think there is some value in it, as it indicates a desire to be the best you can be, but there is also the risk of getting too wrapped up in details, which can obscure the result you are after. How do I address the situation? When I feel the guilt of perfectionism, I get up, walk away, take a break and come back to the task at hand with a fresh perspective and different approach. It usually works.”