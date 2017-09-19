High-end living on the Milwaukee River

When Milwaukee-based Mandel Group Inc. developed its apartment building, DoMUS, along the Milwaukee River in the Historic Third Ward, designers traveled the country to find the latest designs for its units.

The results include reclaimed elm shelving and large Carrara quartz islands in the kitchens, and floating vanities and white quartz in the bathrooms.

The luxury comes at a price. Monthly rents at DoMUS start at $1,375 a month for a 646-square-foot one-bedroom apartment. The complex, in the 300 block of East Erie Street, includes 91 one-bedroom apartments; 39 two-bedroom apartments, starting at $2,595 a month; and two three-bedroom apartments, starting at $5,720 a month.

The six-story building curves with the river. And the outside pays homage to the neighborhood, with screens depicting the warehouses that used to line Erie Street hiding the first-floor parking.

Mandel Group’s original plans for the site called for a 61-unit condominium building, but that project was scrapped when the downtown condo market collapsed and the Great Recession hit.

The sixth floor units opened Aug. 1, with the final apartments opening Sept. 20.

Vita Physical Therapy & Fitness will open on the first floor as part of the amenities package, in addition to a club room along the Riverwalk.