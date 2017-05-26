HaloVino

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient] Award winners

by

May 26, 2017, 3:59 PM

Jessica Bell

HaloVino

Whitefish Bay
www.halovino.com
Innovation: Shatterproof, stackable, stemless wine glass

There are more than 100 million wine drinkers in the U.S. Like Jessica Bell, these wine drinkers have somewhat limited options when it comes to drinking their favorite red or white at non-glass venues like stadiums, theaters, fairs and festivals.

Bell used her knowledge and experience to design and produce HaloVino, the first shatterproof, stackable, stemless wine glass on the market.

Launched in 2016, the company addresses problems associated with large-scale wine consumption in non-glass venues, she said.

Bell currently has the plastic wine glasses manufactured at a facility in Sussex.

They come in two pieces and are recyclable, reusable, dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

Bell previously served as a sommelier in New York City, worked at a winery in Spain and owned a wine school in Milwaukee and Chicago for 10 years.

In less than a year, HaloVino wine glasses are already used at Miller Park, the BMO Harris Bradley Center, Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and several other retailers and wineries across the country.

According to Bell, the size and shape of the wine glass enhances the smell and taste of the wine.

Venues across the country are losing out on valuable concession dollars by either not serving the wine drinking community at all, or by depreciating the quality and taste of the wine by serving it in the wrong glasses, she said.

HaloVino’s innovative geometry, a narrow rim and a wide body, makes the wine taste better and prevents spills.

The goal is to provide venues a cost-effective solution for serving wine drinkers without sacrificing taste or quality.

