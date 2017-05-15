Getting into character

Last month, Marvin Bynum stood on stage in front of an audience as he made his first acting debut in 20 years.

A real estate attorney at Godfrey & Kahn S.C., Bynum recently played Crooks in the University of Wisconsin-Washington County’s Theatre on the Hill production of “Of Mice and Men.”

Bynum acted during high school and college, performing in his last show, “Into the Woods,” before his sophomore year at Arizona State University.

Life got busy and Bynum had to put his acting hobby on the shelf until a friend organized the recent “Of Mice and Men” production and asked Bynum to be a part of it.

“I was nervous coming in, especially doing rehearsals and looking at all these people who had been acting for a while,” Bynum said. “But once I was out there, it just felt natural.”

The show was well received, leaving audience members feeling moved, and the cast received standing ovations on both production nights.

Although he had to balance full days of work and full nights of rehearsals while also being a dad and a husband, Bynum said picking up his pastime again was worth it.

“I would love to do another production; it just has to be the right show and at the right time,” he said.