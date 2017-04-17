Exporting in Wisconsin: 2016 Recap

Wisconsin International Trade Conference

by

April 17, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/exporting-in-wisconsin-2016-recap/

Wisconsin exports totaled $21 billion in 2016, a 6 percent decline from 2015. Much of the decline in Wisconsin and around the country can be attributed to the increasing strength of the U.S. dollar, which ended 2016 at a 14-year high.

While there will be yearly fluctuations in export figures, the long-term trend for Wisconsin is a positive one. From 2010 to 2016, exports grew by 6 percent. During that same period, the state also experienced double-digit increases in exports to Mexico, Japan and the UK.

Aircraft/spacecraft and parts was the product category that grew by the largest dollar volume from 2015 to 2016 – an increase of $193.4 million, or 41 percent.

Kuwait was the country that posted the largest dollar value increase from 2015 to 2016 – $107.5 million, or 186 percent – followed by Mexico, with an increase of $80.7 million, or 2.7 percent.

Wisconsin companies exported goods and services to 200 different countries in 2016, and state exports were up in 88 countries compared to 2015.

Looking ahead, Wisconsin can expect to experience an increase in exports of medical-related equipment, as countries like China and India start to improve upon and invest in their healthcare industry.

Other opportunities exist in Wisconsin’s manufacturing of precision equipment used in the aviation and aeronautics industry, as well as energy and power control. With the increasing worldwide focus on fresh water, Wisconsin also is well-positioned as a global leader in water technology, with its efforts supported by The Water Council.

COUNTRY

2016

2015

Canada

$6.59 billion

$7.31 billion

Mexico

$3.05 billion

$2.97 billion

China

$1.42 billion

$1.55 billion

Japan

$865 million

$815 million

United Kingdom

$813 million

$825 million

CATEGORY

2016

2015

Industrial machinery

$5.2 billion

$5.8 billion

Medical & scientific instruments

$2.3 billion

$2.4 billion

Electrical machinery

$2.0 billion

$2.2 billion

Non-rail vehicles & parts

$1.6 billion

$1.7 billion

Plastic products

$1.0 billion

$1.0 billion

Source: Wisconsin Economic Development Corp./U.S. Census Bureau

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe

  • A.O. Smith CEO to share strategy at M&A Forum

    Panelists will discuss exit options and emotional toll

    by BizTimes Staff

    April 17, 2017

    When A.O. Smith Corp. sold its electric motor business to Beloit-based Regal Beloit Corp. in 2011 for $890 million, the…

  • What is your business worth?

    Top 10 tips for valuation

    by BizTimes Staff

    Putting a price on a business can be tricky, especially considering the many factors that can influence value. Business owners…

  • Interesting time to talk trade

    Wisconsin International Trade Conference

    by Andrew Weiland

    The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s World Trade Association will host the annual Wisconsin International…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am