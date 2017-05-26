Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC

Milwaukee

www.dynatrap.com

Innovation: Dynatrap insect trap

The World Health Organization calls the mosquito “the greatest menace” when it comes to spreading insect-borne diseases like malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever and most recently, Zika.

Milwaukee-based Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC is doing its part to eradicate the menace with the creation of its patented Dynatrap insect trap.

The trap uses UV light and CO2 to lure mosquitos and other predatory insects into the trap. Once inside, the insects are vacuumed into the retaining cage, where they eventually dry up and die.

As the prevalence of Zika expanded to more areas of the world, Dynamic Solutions Worldwide continued to see an increase in demand for its product.

The company has doubled its revenue each year for the past six years.

The trap is chemical-free, making it safe to install around pets and children, and it starts working instantly to disrupt the mosquito life cycle. Maximum impact is achieved in six to eight weeks, said Darcy Johnson, controller at Dynamic Solutions.

The Dynatrap extends beyond just mosquitoes and can trap other pesky insects, including black flies, moths, horse flies, deer flies, sand flies, yellow jackets, Asian beetles and Japanese beetles.

The trap does not attract honeybees and other beneficial insects like dragonflies.

Users empty the retaining cage every one to two weeks, and only need to replace the UV light bulb every four months.

Currently, Dynatrap is sold in the U.S. at retailers like Costco, Sam’s Club, Bed Bath and Beyond, Walmart, Ace Hardware, The Home Depot, Amazon and others; as well as in Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America.