Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient] Award winners

by

May 26, 2017, 3:57 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/dynamic-solutions-worldwide-llc/

James Hunter

Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC

Milwaukee
www.dynatrap.com
Innovation: Dynatrap insect trap

The World Health Organization calls the mosquito “the greatest menace” when it comes to spreading insect-borne diseases like malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever and most recently, Zika.

Milwaukee-based Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC is doing its part to eradicate the menace with the creation of its patented Dynatrap insect trap.

The trap uses UV light and CO2 to lure mosquitos and other predatory insects into the trap. Once inside, the insects are vacuumed into the retaining cage, where they eventually dry up and die.

As the prevalence of Zika expanded to more areas of the world, Dynamic Solutions Worldwide continued to see an increase in demand for its product.

The company has doubled its revenue each year for the past six years.

The trap is chemical-free, making it safe to install around pets and children, and it starts working instantly to disrupt the mosquito life cycle. Maximum impact is achieved in six to eight weeks, said Darcy Johnson, controller at Dynamic Solutions.

The Dynatrap extends beyond just mosquitoes and can trap other pesky insects, including black flies, moths, horse flies, deer flies, sand flies, yellow jackets, Asian beetles and Japanese beetles.

The trap does not attract honeybees and other beneficial insects like dragonflies.

Users empty the retaining cage every one to two weeks, and only need to replace the UV light bulb every four months.

Currently, Dynatrap is sold in the U.S. at retailers like Costco, Sam’s Club, Bed Bath and Beyond, Walmart, Ace Hardware, The Home Depot, Amazon and others; as well as in Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America.

[caption id="attachment_320036" align="alignleft" width="150"] James Hunter[/caption]

Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC

Milwaukee www.dynatrap.com Innovation: Dynatrap insect trap

The World Health Organization calls the mosquito “the greatest menace” when it comes to spreading insect-borne diseases like malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever and most recently, Zika.

Milwaukee-based Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC is doing its part to eradicate the menace with the creation of its patented Dynatrap insect trap.

The trap uses UV light and CO2 to lure mosquitos and other predatory insects into the trap. Once inside, the insects are vacuumed into the retaining cage, where they eventually dry up and die.

As the prevalence of Zika expanded to more areas of the world, Dynamic Solutions Worldwide continued to see an increase in demand for its product.

The company has doubled its revenue each year for the past six years.

The trap is chemical-free, making it safe to install around pets and children, and it starts working instantly to disrupt the mosquito life cycle. Maximum impact is achieved in six to eight weeks, said Darcy Johnson, controller at Dynamic Solutions.

The Dynatrap extends beyond just mosquitoes and can trap other pesky insects, including black flies, moths, horse flies, deer flies, sand flies, yellow jackets, Asian beetles and Japanese beetles.

The trap does not attract honeybees and other beneficial insects like dragonflies.

Users empty the retaining cage every one to two weeks, and only need to replace the UV light bulb every four months.

Currently, Dynatrap is sold in the U.S. at retailers like Costco, Sam’s Club, Bed Bath and Beyond, Walmart, Ace Hardware, The Home Depot, Amazon and others; as well as in Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am