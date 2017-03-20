Don’t worry about going viral; just make the right video

Social Media Strategies

by

March 20, 2017, 1:00 AM

Video marketing has never been more popular. Your social media strategy demands it, but I’m here to take some pressure off.

You don’t need a viral video.

Video-Camera-shutterstock_157135019This is a great city, and you can hire any number of Milwaukee video production companies to create an awesome video for your business. However, none of them can guarantee it’ll go viral.

As a video producer, I don’t have any control over that phenomenon. I have the power to create a good video. I have the power to tell a great story. But I do not have the power to make someone share that video.

The good news: a viral video doesn’t ensure business success. For every “Will it blend?” (the viral blender infomercial) success story there’s a “Carrie” failure. The 2013 horror film reboot promotion went viral, with more than 67 million views to-date, but the movie was a box office flop.

It’s more important to produce videos focused on the “right” audience, instead of one that reaches millions who might not be your customers.

Focus on your viewers when you produce videos. Who is our audience? What is going to appeal to them? How can we help serve them with our content? All questions you should be asking before you start shooting.

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, one of our customers, does an awesome job with this.

Its videos are incredibly powerful and effective marketing tools. LSS officials show the videos to people who might need the services, as well as potential donors. In short, they show the videos to the people they most want to connect with.

See… you don’t need a viral video. You need a marketing video plan that focuses on your core audience. That’s a better recipe for video success.

-Tony Gnau is founder and chief storytelling officer at Milwaukee-based T60 Productions.

Comments

  Claire Noble says:
    March 27, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Tony, great insight here. Thank you for sharing.
    I totally agree with you about ignoring the craze of going viral. Going viral isn't necessarily a great goal for achieving the bigger objectives–like conversions and attracting valuable traffic. The right video created for the right audience, that might be much smaller than your "viral" expectations, and targeted correctly will represent a more positive ROI effort overall. You will likely spend less and get more valuable results even if it didn't go crazy viral. Virality is very temporary as well. Creating a series of well-made video targeted to a relevant audience will help you create a strong, loyal audience that will keep coming back for more. Creating these types of videos really isn't that huge of challenge anymore either. Between professional videogrphers and online tools like slide.ly/promo, professional videos, like those of the big brands, are more accessible than ever.

    Reply Report comment

News

