Doing laundry for The Marcus Corp.

The Marcus Corp. is synonymous with iconic hotels and movie theaters. But the Milwaukee-based company has another arm of its business the public never sees, but often feels.

Since 1995, Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service has laundered linens for the hotel group and other hotel and restaurant operators, processing more than 10 million pounds of linen annually, including sheets, towels and restaurant linens.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In December 2016, WHLS completed a $2.3 million expansion, enabling it to double its current capacity over the next five years.

Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service has operated out of a 32,000-square-foot facility at 130 W. Edgerton Ave. in Milwaukee since 2001.

K arina Perez folds a small towel in the custom folding area. A “pancake” of sheets leaves the washer on its way to the drier. Clean linens wait to be loaded onto a truck and delivered back to customers. Turnaround time is a strict 24 hours. Jamie Morales, Brenda Lopez and Martha Acosta load sheets into a finishing line, which irons and folds them. Incoming laundry travels on the overhead rail system to the washer at Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service. WHLS serves more than 17 properties across the Midwest.