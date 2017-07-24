Doing laundry for The Marcus Corp.

Behind the Scenes

by

July 24, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/doing-laundry-for-the-marcus-corp/

The Marcus Corp. is synonymous with iconic hotels and movie theaters. But the Milwaukee-based company has another arm of its business the public never sees, but often feels.

Since 1995, Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service has laundered linens for the hotel group and other hotel and restaurant operators, processing more than 10 million pounds of linen annually, including sheets, towels and restaurant linens.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In December 2016, WHLS completed a $2.3 million expansion, enabling it to double its current capacity over the next five years.

Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service has operated out of a 32,000-square-foot facility at 130 W. Edgerton Ave. in Milwaukee since 2001.

  1. Karina Perez folds a small towel in the custom folding area.
  2. A “pancake” of sheets leaves the washer on its way to the drier.
  3. Clean linens wait to be loaded onto a truck and delivered back to customers. Turnaround time is a strict 24 hours.
  4. Jamie Morales, Brenda Lopez and Martha Acosta load sheets into a finishing line, which irons and folds them.
  5. Incoming laundry travels on the overhead rail system to the washer at Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service. WHLS serves more than 17 properties across the Midwest.

The Marcus Corp. is synonymous with iconic hotels and movie theaters. But the Milwaukee-based company has another arm of its business the public never sees, but often feels.

Since 1995, Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service has laundered linens for the hotel group and other hotel and restaurant operators, processing more than 10 million pounds of linen annually, including sheets, towels and restaurant linens.

[gallery type="slideshow" size="full" ids="324126,324123,324125,324124,324122"]

In December 2016, WHLS completed a $2.3 million expansion, enabling it to double its current capacity over the next five years.

Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service has operated out of a 32,000-square-foot facility at 130 W. Edgerton Ave. in Milwaukee since 2001.

  1. Karina Perez folds a small towel in the custom folding area.
  2. A “pancake” of sheets leaves the washer on its way to the drier.
  3. Clean linens wait to be loaded onto a truck and delivered back to customers. Turnaround time is a strict 24 hours.
  4. Jamie Morales, Brenda Lopez and Martha Acosta load sheets into a finishing line, which irons and folds them.
  5. Incoming laundry travels on the overhead rail system to the washer at Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service. WHLS serves more than 17 properties across the Midwest.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm