Diane Omdahl

Bravo! Entrepreneur Award winners

by

May 26, 2017, 3:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/diane-omdahl/

Omdahl

Diane Omdahl

President and CEO, i65
Mequon
www.i65.com
Employees: 6

More than 3.5 million Americans turn 65 each year. Most of those people will take advantage of health insurance through the government provided Medicare program, but only if they can navigate the system.

Anyone who’s familiar with Medicare knows that can be challenging.

But not for Diane Omdahl. She gets it.

Omdahl is a serial entrepreneur familiar with providing help. After years in the home health business, Omdahl founded 65 Inc. to assist those turning 65 with Medicare education and consultation.

“Anyone who’s turned 65 or helped someone knows what a confusing maze Medicare can be,” said David Glyzewski, partner at i65 LLC. “There is a lot of information, and it’s way too easy to make major mistakes. (Diane) launched 65 Inc. to provide guidance to those individuals.”

Omdahl has worked with clients in 44 states and recently helped launch i65 Medicare enrollment software, in October 2016.

i65 provides expert Medicare guidance. Through a series of questions, the tool sifts through hundreds of Medicare rules and regulations and develops an individual-specific roadmap with action steps and education.

For Omdahl, education is the key to success. She has started three companies, each addressing a need for education and resources that was either nonexistent or inadequate.

In 1987, Omdahl started Beacon Health, an educational resource company for the home health industry. She developed an extensive library of training videos, manuals and newsletters for home care nurses and agencies, including training courses and Medicare compliance modules. Much of her material still is used in training today.

[caption id="attachment_320005" align="alignleft" width="150"] Omdahl[/caption]

Diane Omdahl

President and CEO, i65 Mequon www.i65.com Employees: 6

More than 3.5 million Americans turn 65 each year. Most of those people will take advantage of health insurance through the government provided Medicare program, but only if they can navigate the system.

Anyone who’s familiar with Medicare knows that can be challenging.

But not for Diane Omdahl. She gets it.

Omdahl is a serial entrepreneur familiar with providing help. After years in the home health business, Omdahl founded 65 Inc. to assist those turning 65 with Medicare education and consultation.

“Anyone who’s turned 65 or helped someone knows what a confusing maze Medicare can be,” said David Glyzewski, partner at i65 LLC. “There is a lot of information, and it’s way too easy to make major mistakes. (Diane) launched 65 Inc. to provide guidance to those individuals.”

Omdahl has worked with clients in 44 states and recently helped launch i65 Medicare enrollment software, in October 2016.

i65 provides expert Medicare guidance. Through a series of questions, the tool sifts through hundreds of Medicare rules and regulations and develops an individual-specific roadmap with action steps and education.

For Omdahl, education is the key to success. She has started three companies, each addressing a need for education and resources that was either nonexistent or inadequate.

In 1987, Omdahl started Beacon Health, an educational resource company for the home health industry. She developed an extensive library of training videos, manuals and newsletters for home care nurses and agencies, including training courses and Medicare compliance modules. Much of her material still is used in training today.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am