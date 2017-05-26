Diane Omdahl

More than 3.5 million Americans turn 65 each year. Most of those people will take advantage of health insurance through the government provided Medicare program, but only if they can navigate the system.

Anyone who’s familiar with Medicare knows that can be challenging.

But not for Diane Omdahl. She gets it.

Omdahl is a serial entrepreneur familiar with providing help. After years in the home health business, Omdahl founded 65 Inc. to assist those turning 65 with Medicare education and consultation.

“Anyone who’s turned 65 or helped someone knows what a confusing maze Medicare can be,” said David Glyzewski, partner at i65 LLC. “There is a lot of information, and it’s way too easy to make major mistakes. (Diane) launched 65 Inc. to provide guidance to those individuals.”

Omdahl has worked with clients in 44 states and recently helped launch i65 Medicare enrollment software, in October 2016.

i65 provides expert Medicare guidance. Through a series of questions, the tool sifts through hundreds of Medicare rules and regulations and develops an individual-specific roadmap with action steps and education.

For Omdahl, education is the key to success. She has started three companies, each addressing a need for education and resources that was either nonexistent or inadequate.

In 1987, Omdahl started Beacon Health, an educational resource company for the home health industry. She developed an extensive library of training videos, manuals and newsletters for home care nurses and agencies, including training courses and Medicare compliance modules. Much of her material still is used in training today.