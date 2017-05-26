Color Ink Inc.

Sussex

Innovation: Creative displays, signs and 3D toy and craft products

More than 25 years ago, Sussex-based Color Ink Inc., showed off its innovative approach to print with the launch of its popular “Cow of a Different Color” campaign. Since that time, the company has continued to grow, and still offers creative, eye-catching displays, signs and other fun products to existing and new customers alike.

Jim Meissner founded Color Ink in 1984 with the intent of using his experience in commercial art and advertising to provide a unique service to his clients.

The company has expanded far beyond traditional commercial printing. It has invested in state-of-the-art technology and has shifted its focus to more specialized products, custom pop-up displays, wide format printing and innovative signs.

Today, Color Ink employs more than 75 people, operates in 100,000 square feet of space in Sussex and remains completely family-owned and -operated.

In 2012, Color Ink established FunDeco LLC, a consumer products division that creates and sells sustainable products for the children’s toy industry. The products include role-playing accessories like pop-up play houses, lemonade stands, games, craft accessories, DIY projects and home décor, such as the popular cardboard No Cuckoo, Cuckoo Clocks.

FunDeco partners with several online retailers, including Walmart.com, Fab.com, Wayfair and Zulilly, and also opened a retail store adjacent to its Sussex headquarters that is open to the public.

The printing industry is one that requires innovation, and Color Ink’s commitment to technological investment and innovation has allowed the company to reach new demographics of customers and experience continued financial growth.