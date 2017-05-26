Classmunity

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient] Award winners

by

May 26, 2017, 3:51 PM

Alana Platt

Classmunity

Milwaukee
www.classmunity.com
Innovation: K-12 fundraising software

If you have children, or you know anyone who has children, you’ve probably been asked to buy something for a school fundraiser. Historically, these fundraisers are product-based: pizza, cookie dough, wrapping paper, etc.

After paying suppliers, schools typically only net between 40 and 50 percent of the proceeds.

Alana Platt, co-founder and chief executive officer of Classmunity, wanted to change that.

Classmunity is a fundraising management platform designed to help K-12 schools fundraise more efficiently, and help them monitor and reduce fraud. Classmunity returns a minimum of 91 percent to schools.

Wisconsin has 426 public school districts and more than 850,000 students in approximately 2,300 schools. Public schools today are funded at a rate approximately 14 percent lower than they were in 2008.

Districts are faced with teacher layoffs, school closings, and the reduction and elimination of after-school activities and arts programs. Fundraising has become an inevitable part of public school education. Wisconsin is not alone; states across the country are having the same struggles.

Classmunity allows schools to personally brand an online fundraising campaign. There is no drain on the teacher, no classroom time wasted and no hassle of paperwork, money or products. Because all the money is secured online, the software also safeguards against fraud.

Launched in May 2016, Classmunity has been installed in eight Wisconsin public schools and has helped them raise and manage more than $1.5 million. The company is positioned for major expansion in Wisconsin and plans to enter markets in Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota in the next 12 to 18 months.

Alana Platt

