Menomonee Falls-based architectural firm Christopher Kidd and Associates LLC is expanding to the Menomonee Valley. The firm’s owner, Christopher Kidd, has purchased a long-vacant three-story industrial building at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. His firm will occupy the second and third floors and he plans to lease out the remaining space.
Christopher Kidd and Associates
Breaking Ground
April 03, 2017, 1:00 AM
https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/christopher-kidd-and-associates/
Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!
Most Read
News
BizPoll
-
Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan
Real Estate & Development
by Corrinne Hess
In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…
-
Blair is everywhere
Williams one of area’s most active developers
by Corrinne Hess
From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…
-
Game plan
CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes
by Corrinne Hess
Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…
More BizInsights
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse
by Paul Nobile
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Which is right for my business?
by Jim Bodendorfer
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture
by John Schmitz
Expanding? Tap into local resources
Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses
by Jerry Schlitz
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
What you don’t know can hurt you
by Jim Yeager
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am
2017 Wisconsin International Trade ConferenceWisconsin Center
05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes MediaPotawatomi Hotel & Casino
05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am
BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business eventPotawatomi Hotel & Casino
05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm
Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) AwardsPotawatomi Hotel & Casino
05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm
Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!Country Springs Hotel
04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am
Diversity & Inclusion LeadershipHarley-Davidson Museum
04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm
WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for PublicityItalian Community Center
04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm
Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in MilwaukeeUWM School Of Continuing Education
04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm
CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcaseMiller Park
04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm
Comments