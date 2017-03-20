Bucks apartments

Milwaukee-based development firm Royal Capital Group LLC will build a 90-unit apartment complex adjacent to a parking structure being built for the Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee. The apartments will be located along the eastern side of North Sixth Street, between West Juneau Avenue and West McKinley Avenue, on the west side of the parking structure. Construction is expected to begin in the fall, when the parking structure is complete.
Comments