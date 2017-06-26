“Bowling Alone”

June 26, 2017, 1:00 AM

Williams

“Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community”
By Robert Putnam

Robert Putnam’s 2000 book, “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community,” which looks at the rise and fall of civic and social engagement across America, was released at the same time developer Blair Williams moved back to Milwaukee and began working for Mandel Group Inc.

Putnam drew from more than 500,000 interviews over 25 years to learn why people take less time to know their neighbors, meet with friends and family, and join organizations. What he found was we’re “bowling alone,” and in doing so, our physical and civic health has weakened.

The book had a profound effect on Williams, who started his own firm, WiRED Properties, in 2005, where he has focused on Main Street-style developments.

“I thought from a personal perspective and a professional perspective that the more we are engaged in our community, the stronger our community will become was something I could build a philosophy on,” he said.

Blair Williams, President  |  WiRED Properties

