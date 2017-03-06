BelAir Cantina will open its first restaurant in Madison this summer, marking the sixth location for the Milwaukee-based Cali-Mex restaurant chain. The Madison location will be located just east of the Capitol Square, at 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the space formerly occupied by Francesca’s al Lago.
Breaking Ground
March 06, 2017, 1:00 AM
https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/belair-cantina/
