In “Attitude: Develop a Winning Mindset on and Off the Court,” Jay Wright shares lessons he has learned from his career as coach of the Villanova University men’s basketball team to achieve personal success.

Written with Michael Sheridan and Mark Dagostino during his 20th season with the Villanova program, it details how Wright achieved a lifelong dream in 2016 when Villanova forward Kris Jenkins hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

In “Attitude,” Wright shares some of the leadership secrets that have enabled Villanova, a private university with an undergraduate enrollment of fewer than 6,500, to thrive in the hypercompetitive world of college athletics.

Wright says there are key principals that aspiring leaders can apply, not only on the basketball court but in the boardroom, the classroom and the living room. From learning to accept your role to remembering to honor those who came before us, core values provide a positive blueprint for transformational team-building based on the idea that anyone can be a leader when the moment demands it.