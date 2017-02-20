Anisha Jambhekar, DVM

Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center

360 Bluemound Road, Waukesha (other locations in Grafton and Racine)

Age: 29

Education: Bachelor’s in biomedical sciences, Texas A&M University; doctor of veterinary medicine, Texas A&M; rotating small animal medicine/surgery internship, completed June 2013, Louisiana State University; small animal internal medicine residency, completed July 2016, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

New position: Internal medicine specialist as of August 2016

What is your average day like?

“My average day is busy. In the mornings, we go over cases with the overnight doctors just to go over care to make sure we’re all on the same page. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., I’m taking in new appointments (and re-check appointments) and assessing them. Usually, we’ll do endoscopies as well.”

Do you have mentors?

“I don’t really have formal mentorship, but I work closely with the other internal medicine specialists who have been here for a couple years. They’ll guide me with procedures that I’m a little newer at or guide me with cases. It’s a really supportive environment.”