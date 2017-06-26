The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Milwaukee Armed Services Committee recently allowed media to accompany the crew on a training flight high above southeastern Wisconsin to kick off Milwaukee Armed Forces Week. The ARW is a unit of the Wisconsin Air National Guard based at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. Its KC-135R Stratotanker completed an aerial refueling of F-16 Fighting Falcons and B-1B Lancers that were completing an exercise out of Volk Field.

The F-16 Fighting Falcons flew in a wingtip position after they were refueled. The KC-135R Stratotanker is prepared for its refueling flight. The receiver aircraft flew within about 35 feet of the Stratotanker and a boom was extended to pump the fuel in. In-flight refueling allows the aircraft to extend their mission and their global reach. Staff Sgt. Elvis Alvarado was the boom operator on the flight.