Aerial refueling

Behind the Scenes

by

June 26, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/aerial-refueling/

The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Milwaukee Armed Services Committee recently allowed media to accompany the crew on a training flight high above southeastern Wisconsin to kick off Milwaukee Armed Forces Week. The ARW is a unit of the Wisconsin Air National Guard based at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. Its KC-135R Stratotanker completed an aerial refueling of F-16 Fighting Falcons and B-1B Lancers that were completing an exercise out of Volk Field.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

  1. The F-16 Fighting Falcons flew in a wingtip position after they were refueled.
  2. The KC-135R Stratotanker is prepared for its refueling flight.
  3. The receiver aircraft flew within about 35 feet of the Stratotanker and a boom was extended to pump the fuel in.
  4. In-flight refueling allows the aircraft to extend their mission and their global reach.
  5. Staff Sgt. Elvis Alvarado was the boom operator on the flight.

The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Milwaukee Armed Services Committee recently allowed media to accompany the crew on a training flight high above southeastern Wisconsin to kick off Milwaukee Armed Forces Week. The ARW is a unit of the Wisconsin Air National Guard based at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. Its KC-135R Stratotanker completed an aerial refueling of F-16 Fighting Falcons and B-1B Lancers that were completing an exercise out of Volk Field.

[gallery type="slideshow" size="full" ids="322057,322055,322056,322058,322059"]
  1. The F-16 Fighting Falcons flew in a wingtip position after they were refueled.
  2. The KC-135R Stratotanker is prepared for its refueling flight.
  3. The receiver aircraft flew within about 35 feet of the Stratotanker and a boom was extended to pump the fuel in.
  4. In-flight refueling allows the aircraft to extend their mission and their global reach.
  5. Staff Sgt. Elvis Alvarado was the boom operator on the flight.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm